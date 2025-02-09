Pelosi Is Still Talking About Biden

Democrats lost in a specular fashion last November, and rather than trying to figure out how they can improve for 2026 and 2028, they've instead continued their losing attitude of playing the blame game. Democrats are truly in disarray. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is a perfect example, with Nick Arama highlighting for our sister site of RedState some memorable moments of her interview with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell.

As Mitchell reminded Pelosi, "President Biden has that said he thinks he could have won if he hadn't been pressured to step down," a claim the now former president has indeed made. Pelosi, chief among those involved in forcing him out, answered the question of whether she agrees with a non-answer, which was to claim that they actually did win in their own way last November.

"Well, all I know is we won a seat in the House. We did not lose any seats," Pelosi said, as she went on to mock people who said the Democrats lost, though it's an accurate point, considering that in addition to President Donald Trump's win, Republicans gained control of the Senate and kept control of the House. Pelosi still insisted that "no, we did not."

She then did address Biden, sort of. "I think it would have been quite different, uh, with President, uh, Biden at the top of the ticket."

Pelosi is asked whether she agrees with Biden that he could have won if he hadn't been pressured to step down. pic.twitter.com/CbPwI7n5fC — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 6, 2025

Shortly after the election last November, before the House was even called in favor of Republicans, Pelosi did a particularly gloomy interview with The New York Times, during which she blamed Biden for not dropping out sooner and endorsing now former Vice President Kamala Harris too quickly. She was overall singing a much different tune than she is now.

The polls for the 2024 election between Trump and Harris was close, though Harris had a slight edge. We all know how that turned out, though, as Trump won not just when it comes to the Electoral College, but he won the popular vote as well, the first time a Republican has done so since 2004. Those polls available for a Trump-Biden rematch showed Trump leading quite healthily.

All that being said, Harris lost approximately three months ago now to Trump. Biden was forced out of the race by his fellow Democrats over six months ago now. How long are Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media going to harp on this?

That brings us to another clip of the show, to do with those past elections and Pelosi's plans for future ones. Such a clip begins by bringing up former First Lady Jill Biden and how she is "disappointed" with Pelosi. Jill Biden was, along with son Hunter Biden, chief among those keeping the doddering old fool of a president in the race for as long as he stayed in. Pelosi cut Mitchell off to express "I certainly hope so" when it comes to any plans "to patch that up," though she hasn't yet spoken to her.

Pelosi switched narratives yet again, though, as she went on to claim "we're all on a mission for the American people," which Democrats certainly have liked to claim they're doing this past week, but it's mostly been theatrics as they rant and rave about Elon Musk, "for the American people, for America's working families." Be that as it may, the Democrats aren't the party of the working class families anymore.

The pro-abortion Pelosi then went on to try to claim that her "passion in politics is for the children," as she herself stressed. "So what is it that we're doing for the children? I think that it would have been important for the children to not have Donald Trump be president of the United States. And that is... I would take every step necessary to make sure that that didn't happen, but it did. And now we have to deal with it. In about six or seven months, you're going to see such a change. By the time we start our campaigns in this fall, for next fall, you're going to see a very different picture about the Democrats vis a vis Donald Trump."

Pelosi: "I think that it would have been important for the children to not have Donald Trump be President of the United States. I would take every step necessary to make sure that didn't happen, but it did, and now we have to deal with it." pic.twitter.com/a6e6OfYKL3 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 6, 2025

Is it possible that Democrats will get their act together in that time? Sure, and Republicans would be beyond foolish to pretend otherwise. But it's clear right now, at least, that Democrats are very much a losing party, with a 57-31 percent unfavorable rating, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll.

Not only was Pelosi's point about Trump and "the children" nonsensical because of how pro-abortion she is and opposed to the Hyde Amendment, which protects taxpayers from funding abortion, but there's countless other reasons. Not only are states allowed to pass laws protecting children in the womb in Trump's America, but children are also safer from being subject to sex changes and other dangerous forms of "gender-affirming care." Girls are also safe from having to compete against boys in sports, a crusade that the Biden-Harris was hellbent on, and Democrats still are, though Trump just signed an executive order. Trump will also tackle the cost of living that was so expensive during the past four years of the previous administration, and is prioritizing safety at home and on the world stage, especially when it comes to cracking down on our borders and making sure that criminal illegal immigrants are deported.

Speaking more of Mitchell, it's a hosting gig that she just announced she's departing, though it doesn't look like Pelosi is leaving anytime soon. She even took steps last November to run for reelection, for her 21st term. The congresswoman will turn 85 in March.