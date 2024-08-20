Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Biden Coup

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) again showed her ruthlessness on CNN as the Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday. It’s been well-documented that Pelosi was part of the coup to remove Joe Biden as the 2024 presidential nominee. The former House Speaker tried to nudge the president toward the exit. After weeks of foot-dragging and denying his dismal position in the election, Pelosi reportedly took the gloves off, threatened to trash the president publicly, and cited embarrassing polls that would have sunk his losing campaign. Biden later quit the race on July 21.

The two haven’t spoken since, and the California liberal took a Trumpian tone when discussing this event in the 2024 election—Pelosi said she did what she had to do:

Crazy Nancy says the quiet part out loud about the coup to remove Biden from the presidential ticket:



"I did what I had to do... My concern was not about the president, it was about his campaign." pic.twitter.com/mgoYDSmM0B — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Regarding the tone, it rings of Trump saying, “Somebody had to do it—I am the chosen one.” For Pelosi, she took the role with gusto and defeated Biden’s presidency within days, which is no small feat. It helps when the president is in declining health with a poor staff around him, something that Pelosi has highlighted when speaking about the moment she got Biden to drop his re-election bid.

She’s ruthless. Love or hate her—if she wants you gone, she’ll likely succeed.

Day one of the Democratic National Convention was supposed to be a sendoff for Joe Biden. He got pushed out of primetime due to program overruns.