Details on Biden's Endorsement of Harris Shows How Much Dems Were in Disarray for 2024

One of the several books about the 2024 election, "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," came out on Tuesday, As Guy discussed, the book mentions a cover-up to do with then President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election, and, as we also covered when an excerpt was teased earlier this year, there's also mention in the book of then Vice President Kamala Harris and "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast experience that didn't happen, though Rogan took issue with the details. Another section also delves into how Harris had to beg Biden for his endorsement.

Advertisement

Biden finally dropped out of the race on July 21 of last year, just over three weeks since his disastrous CNN debate against now President Donald Trump, though there had been signs of decline long before. While the president didn't endorse Harris as his successor right away, given that there was no mention of her in a letter purporting to have his signature, it did come that same day.

The book is co-authored by The Hill's Amie Parnes and NBC News' Jonathan Allen. As The Hill shared earlier this week:

Former Vice President Kamala Harris pleaded with former President Biden to endorse her White House bid on the same day as his historic move to end his 2024 reelection bid, according to exclusive excerpts from a forthcoming book. “You need to endorse me,” Harris begged Biden in the moments before the ticket switch-up, as reported by The Hill’s Amie Parnes and NBC News’s Jonathan Allen in excerpts from “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House,” which is set for release Tuesday. Harris, who would face a short runway to build momentum before the November election, knew she had Biden’s support to take up the torch. But she wanted to avoid a bigger gap between his exit and his endorsement, which could have created an opening for a messy contested nomination fight as some key figures in the party hoped to pass her over. “She knew that if Biden stepped aside without explicitly backing her, it would be taken as a statement that he lacked confidence in her ability to win or to do the job —­ or both,” according to the book. “That could mean crib death for a battle that she had not yet begun to fight. She also knew that a failure to throw his weight behind her would suggest that he had made the wrong decision in choosing her as his number two in the first place.” According to Parnes and Allen, Biden called Harris in the hours before his exit to share his plans and, after checking whether the president was sure of his decision, she stressed the importance of timing his exit and endorsement together. Harris told her then-boss that “this is important for your legacy — to show that you have absolute faith in your VP.” When Biden suggested waiting a couple of days after his exit announcement to make the endorsement, Harris said “too much daylight” would risk “mischief and confusion.”

Whatever one thinks of Harris trying to sell Biden's "legacy," which is already tarnished and may only get worse, given that he ranks as a particularly unpopular president and a saw a steep decline in support during his term, Harris' begging reeks of desperation. She and her people can blame that "short runaway" all they want, and they have, but she was also a bad candidate.

There's also mention of Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), who is pretty much responsible for Biden winning the South Carolina primary in 2020 with his endorsemen, after a string of embarrassing losses and primaries leading up to that point. Clyburn was rewarded with Biden promising to pick a black woman as his running mate, which he did with Harris. The DNC primary schedule was also moved around, allowing South Carolina to go first.

Here's the role Clyburn plays:

When Biden ran his statement by Rep. James Clyburn, the South Carolina Democrat said “there’s something missing” and stressed the president couldn’t “leave the field without endorsing a successor,” Parnes and Allen reported. Clyburn, whose 2020 endorsement boosted Biden’s primary momentum, wanted to rally support for Harris, but he was reportedly aware that some other top Democrats — including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), former President Obama and some major donors — wanted to keep her from the nomination. Clyburn, like Harris, was anxious about whether the timing of Biden’s endorsement could leave room for others in the party to try to take his place as the party’s nominee, and he stressed party unity in a phone call with Obama scheduled for later the same day Biden gave him a heads-up on his exit. “’Obama’s going to try to rope me into some kind of mini-­ primary,’ Clyburn thought. ‘It will be easier to fend him off if I’ve already endorsed Harris.’ When Obama called that evening, the conversation lasted less than a minute. Clyburn said the party should unify behind Harris and that ‘anything else will lead to a real tough convention, which will lead to defeat at the polls.’” Biden ultimately announced he was dropping out of the presidential race just before 2 p.m. EDT on July 21, and publicly backed Harris roughly a half-hour later. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden said in a post on the social platform X at the time. Obama, who would go on to endorse Harris a couple of days after Biden’s withdrawal, “did not think she should be the candidate,” according to an unnamed confidant cited in “Fight,” liking instead the idea of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) at the top of a ticket alongside Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D).

Advertisement

Beyond that backstory about Clyburn's involvement in making Biden the nominee, it also shows just how much Democrats are in disarray. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is only just barely mentioned, but she was arguably the most key figure in getting Biden to drop out. She and Clyburn were also both once in leadership, with Clyburn, 84, having held positions such as House majority whip in his younger days.

Days after the election last November, before the House had even been called in favor of Republicans, Pelosi gave an interview with The New York Times lamenting their losses, while also specifically lamenting that Biden didn't wait longer to endorse Harris.

Former President Barack Obama, whom Biden served under as vice president from 2009-2017, was another key figure. Biden may have even been threatened by those two with the 25th Amendment if he did not step aside. An endorsement from the former president and former First Lady Michelle Obama eventually came, almost a week after Biden dropped out. The Obamas also spoke at the DNC, though there was drama involved with how it didn't happen the same night Biden spoke, who was even dropped from a primetime slot, he spoke so late.

The Obamas would also make campaign appearances in which they tried to bully young men into voting for Harris. It didn't work, and Trump made gains with young men, including young men of color.

Would having a primary for a replacement nominee have worked in Democrats' favor in 2024? Who knows. Probably not, Trump had such momentum this time; he even won the popular vote, a feat not achieved by Republicans in 20 years. We can still say, though, that Harris was not only a bad candidate, but has still yet to win a single primary vote for either her 2020 or 2024 campaigns.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.



Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.