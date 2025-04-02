Details on Biden's Endorsement of Harris Shows How Much Dems Were in Disarray for 2024

One of the several books about the 2024 election, "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," came out on Tuesday, As Guy discussed, the book mentions a cover-up to do with then President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election, and, as we also covered when an excerpt was teased earlier this year, there's also mention in the book of then Vice President Kamala Harris and "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast experience that didn't happen, though Rogan took issue with the details. Another section also delves into how Harris had to beg Biden for his endorsement.
Biden finally dropped out of the race on July 21 of last year, just over three weeks since his disastrous CNN debate against now President Donald Trump, though there had been signs of decline long before. While the president didn't endorse Harris as his successor right away, given that there was no mention of her in a letter purporting to have his signature, it did come that same day.
The book is co-authored by The Hill's Amie Parnes and NBC News' Jonathan Allen. As The Hill shared earlier this week:
Former Vice President Kamala Harris pleaded with former President Biden to endorse her White House bid on the same day as his historic move to end his 2024 reelection bid, according to exclusive excerpts from a forthcoming book.
“You need to endorse me,” Harris begged Biden in the moments before the ticket switch-up, as reported by The Hill’s Amie Parnes and NBC News’s Jonathan Allen in excerpts from “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House,” which is set for release Tuesday.
Whatever one thinks of Harris trying to sell Biden's "legacy," which is already tarnished and may only get worse, given that he ranks as a particularly unpopular president and a saw a steep decline in support during his term, Harris' begging reeks of desperation. She and her people can blame that "short runaway" all they want, and they have, but she was also a bad candidate.
There's also mention of Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), who is pretty much responsible for Biden winning the South Carolina primary in 2020 with his endorsemen, after a string of embarrassing losses and primaries leading up to that point. Clyburn was rewarded with Biden promising to pick a black woman as his running mate, which he did with Harris. The DNC primary schedule was also moved around, allowing South Carolina to go first.
Here's the role Clyburn plays:
Beyond that backstory about Clyburn's involvement in making Biden the nominee, it also shows just how much Democrats are in disarray. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is only just barely mentioned, but she was arguably the most key figure in getting Biden to drop out. She and Clyburn were also both once in leadership, with Clyburn, 84, having held positions such as House majority whip in his younger days.
Days after the election last November, before the House had even been called in favor of Republicans, Pelosi gave an interview with The New York Times lamenting their losses, while also specifically lamenting that Biden didn't wait longer to endorse Harris.
Former President Barack Obama, whom Biden served under as vice president from 2009-2017, was another key figure. Biden may have even been threatened by those two with the 25th Amendment if he did not step aside. An endorsement from the former president and former First Lady Michelle Obama eventually came, almost a week after Biden dropped out. The Obamas also spoke at the DNC, though there was drama involved with how it didn't happen the same night Biden spoke, who was even dropped from a primetime slot, he spoke so late.
The Obamas would also make campaign appearances in which they tried to bully young men into voting for Harris. It didn't work, and Trump made gains with young men, including young men of color.
