Despite Dem Theatrics, Expect Most of Trump's Nominees to Sail Through
WaPo Columnist: CA Wildfires Is Going to Generate a Political Earthquake
California Politicians Cut Fire Department Funding Because of These Three Things
No One Should Be Fooled by Zuckerberg’s Supposed About-Face on Trump
'Deeply Alarmed': Why Hundreds of WaPo Staffers Just Sent Bezos a Letter Calling...
VIP
Cuomo Disgusted by Dems' Questioning During Hegseth Hearing
Netanyahu Delays Cabinet Vote on Deal, Accuses Hamas of Creating 'Last Minute Crisis'
Right to the End, Biden Makes False Claims About Crime
These Crises Are the Direct Results of Democrat Policies
America First Diplomacy Is Back With Marco Rubio
The Fight to Protect Life Is Far From Over
Accountability Still Matters
How to Win and Lose a War at the Same Time
Above Us Only Sky
Tipsheet

Jill Biden Is Still Supremely Angry With Nancy Pelosi

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 16, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

First Lady Jill Biden isn’t too happy about leaving. Or maybe she is since she got a rough lesson in human nature, which she readily admits in this interview with The Washington Post. Lady Macbeth thought she could drag her husband, braindead Joe Biden, across the finish line. 

Advertisement

She had everyone fooled for a while, along with the president’s inner circle, top allies on the Hill, and the media claiming that Joe was sharp as a tack. Then, the CNN debate in June of 2024 obliterated that narrative, which followed multiple lengthy pieces, specifically in The Wall Street Journal, which blew the lid off this elaborate cover-up to hide the president’s mental decline.

After that debate, Nancy Pelosi outmaneuvered the president’s political team and booted him off the 2024 ticket. It was a coup. Joe got wheeled off the cliff so easily, highlighting the old axiom that there’s a difference between an influential person and a powerful office—they’re not the same thing. Pelosi isn’t even in the congressional leadership anymore, and she was the grim reaper for the Biden White House. Even Pelosi admitted that Joe’s team was out of their depth and unimpressive, which allowed her to bum-rush the whole operation. Jill has known Nancy for 50 years, and you can sense the tension in the prose here (via WaPo):

The first lady says she’s at peace with this ending. But. 

“Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded.” 

Why? 

“I don’t know. I learned a lot about human nature.” 

Meaning ... 

“I think that’s all I’m going to say.”

It isn’t all she’s going to say. You see, lately, Jill Biden has been thinking a lot about relationships. There’s the monumental one, with the 46th president, her husband of nearly 48 years. Then there are the scores of relationships, good and bad, that pinwheel outward from her marriage, in which Jill is the keeper of the family grudges. 

“You said that, I didn’t!” she interrupts, laughing. “I don’t think I said that.” 

She did, in fact, say that. “Joe has an incredible capacity to forgive, and he’s incapable of holding a grudge,” Jill wrote in her 2019 memoir. “But that means I end up being the holder of grudges,” the one who recalls “every slight committed against the people I love.” 

Which brings us to Nancy Pelosi, whom Jill has known nearly as long as Joe. Who had been a close friend to Joe as they ascended to the highest tier of American politics. Whom Jill couldn’t wait to invite to the White House once coronavirus restrictions allowed the Bidens to entertain. And who went on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” in July with a shiv. 

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run,” Pelosi said, even though Biden had already decided that he was staying in the race. 

“Like I said,” Jill says now, seated in the Green Room of the White House on the first Sunday of January, “I’ve been thinking a lot about relationships.”

 Her face, nearly pearlescent with lustrous foundation, betrays no particular emotion. She’s holding a china cup. 

Tea. With honey and lemon. 

“It’s been on my mind a lot lately, and — ” 

Jill pauses. 

“We were friends for 50 years.” She is using her teacher’s voice now. “It was disappointing.” 

Recommended

WaPo Columnist: CA Wildfires Is Going to Generate a Political Earthquake Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This woman can’t stand to be seated next to Kamala Harris—she holds grudges and likely has an enemy list. Jill likely understood the lengths Democrats will go to hold onto power. Even lifelong friends and family are not safe from sacrifice. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo Columnist: CA Wildfires Is Going to Generate a Political Earthquake Matt Vespa
Pardon Every Single J6 Political Prisoner – Every Single One Kurt Schlichter
California Politicians Cut Fire Department Funding Because of These Three Things Matt Vespa
Even Karine Jean-Pierre's Answer on the Gaza Deal Stunned Reporters Matt Vespa
There's Been a Significant Development With Pete Hegseth's Nomination Matt Vespa
Honestly, Who Cares If Michelle Obama Is at Trump’s Inauguration? Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
WaPo Columnist: CA Wildfires Is Going to Generate a Political Earthquake Matt Vespa
Advertisement