Yet Another New Book on Biden and the 2024 Campaign Is Confirming What We Already Knew

On Tuesday, yet another book about then President Joe Biden running for reelection in 2024 was released. This one, Chris Whipple's "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History," features commentary and insight from those close to Biden. This includes ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, and his insight since even become a trending topic over X.

New details from Biden's mental decline from Chris Whipple's new book, Uncharted:



George Stephanopoulos described Biden as “heartbreaking up close” during an interview after Biden’s disastrous 2024 debate against Trump.



The media and Democrats tried gaslighting us for 4 years…

The disastrous June 27 debate that Biden participated in at CNN against now President Donald Trump was mentioned, as was the post-debate interview that Stephanopoulos was granted with the then president.

As Fox News covered:

Whipple described Biden as "hoarse and semi-coherent" throughout the interview and said Stephanopoulos was equally disappointed. "Stephanopoulos questioned the president gently, like a grandson," Whipple wrote. "Afterward, when I asked the ABC anchor by email for his impressions, he replied: ‘Heartbreaking up close.’" Fox News Digital reached out to Stephanopoulos’ team for comment. Stephanopoulos had a similar response in a video shared by TMZ just days after the interview when he was asked by a man on the street whether Biden needed to step down. "I don't think he can serve four more years," Stephanopoulos responded. A spokesperson for ABC News told Fox News Digital at the time that Stephanopoulos was expressing "his own point of view and not the position of ABC News." Biden’s answers in the Stephanopoulos interview largely failed to calm the storm over his debate performance. Biden at one point suggested he was doing the "goodest job" he could, according to the ABC News transcript. He also seemed somewhat unsure when asked if he’d watched his own debate performance, saying, "I don't think I did, no."

Biden's declining mental faculties were clear even before that debate performance, though it wasn't until then that his fellow Democrats began to openly acknowledge, and in an attempt to cut their losses for the November election. In fact, Democrats often gaslit anyone who would dare point out the obvious about Biden, with then White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre serving as the chief culprit, even claiming that video evidence of the president amounted to "cheap fakes."

The remarks that Stephanopoulos shared with TMZ as referenced in the Fox News article took place in July, less than two weeks before Biden was ultimately forced out of the race by his fellow Democrats on July 21, and just a few days after that Biden-Stephanopoulos interview. Curiously, Stephanopoulos later walked back his candid remarks about how he didn't think Biden "can serve four more years," as he went on to claim that he "shouldn't have" spoken to the TMZ reporter.

"I apologize for being honest for the first time in my life. It won't happen again."

When it comes to the mention of Stephanopoulos in Whipple's book, it does come off as rather pitiful. Why would he be questioning the president "gently, like a grandson," unless he was looking to help cover up for him? Speaking of the then president's family members, though, it was those like then First Lady Jill Biden and First Son Hunter Biden who insisted he stay in the race for as long as he did.

Whipple and his book did not appear to come up during Sunday's episode of "This Week With George Stephanopoulos," which Stephanopoulos did host, though he likely would have to disclose he was mentioned in the book if it did come up. Further, Stephanopoulos has had issues in the past when it comes offering the proper disclosures about his connections.

The book did, however, come up during other Sunday shows, with Democrats such as Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) offering pretty pathetic responses on Biden.

