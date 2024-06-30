Biden Is Staying...And One Voice Was Adamant About Joe Not Caving to Outside Pressure

Not that I was expecting Joe Biden to drop out, but the chatter was becoming deafening among liberal circles. Still, the campaign is in a state of chaos over the president’s disastrous debate, sending unhinged fundraising emails that will indeed create more headaches among Democrats. The day's message is that Biden is the nominee, and you can do nothing about it. Also, share these trite and laughably false talking points to keep Joe alive politically in 2024.

After Biden’s catastrophic debate against Trump, the president met with his family at Camp David to discuss the way forward. Joe is staying, but one family member was quite adamant that the president does not kowtow to outside pressure and drop out. And this individual wasn’t Jill (via NYT):

President Biden’s family is urging him to stay in the race and keep fighting despite last week’s disastrous debate performance, even as some members of his clan privately expressed exasperation at how he was prepared for the event by his staff, people close to the situation said on Sunday. Mr. Biden huddled with his wife, children and grandchildren at Camp David while he tried to figure out how to tamp down Democratic anxiety. While his relatives are acutely aware of how poorly he did against former President Donald J. Trump, they argued that he could still show the country that he is capable of serving for another four years. Mr. Biden has also been soliciting ideas from advisers about how to proceed, and his staff has been discussing whether he should hold a news conference or sit for interviews to defend himself and change the narrative, but nothing has been decided yet. Aides were burning phone lines over the weekend to prevent major elected officials and financial supporters from abandoning him. One of the strongest voices imploring Mr. Biden to resist pressure to drop out was his son Hunter Biden, whom the president has long leaned on for advice, said one of the people informed about the discussions, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to share internal deliberations. Hunter Biden wants Americans to see the version of his father that he knows — scrappy and in command of the facts — rather than the stumbling, aging president Americans saw on Thursday night. Other family members were trying to figure out how they could be helpful. At least one of the president’s grandchildren has expressed interest in getting more involved with the campaign, perhaps by talking with influencers on social media, according to the informed person.

Of course, Hunter wants brain-dead daddy to remain, not least because he needs to pardon him or at the least commute his sentence. A lucrative government-influence peddling operation will go dark if Joe is either dead or not the president. Hunter will be a mountain of legal bills, and Ukraine, Romanian, and Chinese cash needs to keep flowing.

This family is a collection of psychopaths. Hunter needs a legal shield and money from Joe, while Jill Biden wants to cling to power. It’s how these families are, however—the Kennedys shined a light on the darker side of public service being a family business.

Joe staying is good for Republicans, but it might be time for them to pivot as well. The nation knows Joe is too old to run for president. Now, it’s time to start shredding his domestic agenda, or lack thereof, which has caused working class families’ immeasurable economic pain.