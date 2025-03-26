Scott Jennings Thanks God That Jasmine Crockett Is the 'Unquestioned Leader' for Democrats

That radical leftists such as Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) are constantly in the news is something of a dream come true for Republican strategists. That includes Scott Jennings, who is also often the voice of reason, sometimes the only voice of reason on whatever panel discussion he's part of for CNN. During Tuesday's episode of "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip," Jennings offered his thoughts on Crockett to his fellow panelists as well as fill-in host John Berman, most of them liberals who belong to the same party as the congresswoman.

Berman brought up Crockett's pathetic excuse shared to X trying to explain away what she meant when she referred to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), who has for decades been in a wheelchair, as "Governor Hot Wheels." She claimed that she was supposedly talking about how Abbott sent illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities elsewhere in the country. Berman also mentioned that Crockett has "in the past, made a tweet that did refer to wheels in rolling before."

Jennings concurred that Crockett "tried to walk it back and obviously forgot about her previous, commentary using that exact same insult. I--I don't know how the Democrats came to appoint Jasmine Crockett as the unquestioned leader of your party, but thank God," he quipped.

Just as he did from his X account, Jennings promoted the idea of Crockett increasing her media appearances. "And I think what she should do is go on TV twice as much as she is right now, maybe three times as much. Because every time she appears and makes one of these mistakes, says something radical, it only further divides her party from the rest of the other 80 percent of America who can't stand this," he added.

🚨CROCKETT REPONDS: Actually, I was talking about trains and planes when I called him “hot wheels governor.”



Does anyone believe this crap? https://t.co/6hjfIBIxyH pic.twitter.com/lZoxsnirjz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

If I were Crockett I would book myself on TWICE as many cable shows as usual to clean this up. No, THREE TIMES. All the shows. https://t.co/g7cMCRzS7B — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 25, 2025

While this may be an 80-20 issue, there are people who are all too happy to go along with the incendiary language that Crockett promotes, including when it comes to liberal "comedians" such as Jimmy Kimmel and those on "The Daily Show," with their audiences eating it right up.



"But the problem is there's an audience for it. I heard Jimmy Kimmel's audience cheering on Tesla vandalism. I hear 'The Daily Show' audience cheering on attacks on Elon Musk. I hear the Human Rights [Campaign] audience cheering on an attack on a man in a wheelchair," Jennings added, referring to Crockett's recent remarks, with the congresswoman insulting the governor at an event for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). "And I realize this is what the left has become, an angry mob of people who are cheering on attacks on a guy in a wheelchair and vandalism against people who bought a Tesla is pathetic," he continued.

In addition to insulting Abbott, Crockett has also gone after Elon Musk, expressing a desire for him "to be taken down" for her upcoming birthday, which is March 29. That earned her a warning from Attorney General Pam Bondi.

While many of Jennings liberal co-panelists sat there stone-faced as Jennings spoke about Crockett, when it was their turn to speak, they engaged in quite the game of whataboutism to make it all about President Donald Trump. One such panelist, S.E. Cupp, in addition to claiming that Trump's "why we got here," even made it about Trump supporters, asking, "have you met MAGA?"

Cupp did, however, also go on to express concern about what Crockett's insults mean for the party. "This cannot be the answer for the future of the Democratic Party," she shared.

Ashley Allison, a CNN political commentator brought up a whole host of unrelated lamentations as a way to complain about the entire Trump administration, leading to crosstalk between the panelists. When she finally did speak to Crockett's remarks, she bent over backwards to defend the congresswoman, adding, that Crockett "said that's not what she was doing and so I know Jasmine and I believe Jasmine if that's what she was saying."

Still another panelist, Van Jones, offered that the 43-year-old congresswoman, who is about to turn 44 next week, is "young and she's trying to find her way." However, he too complained about the path the Democratic Party is going on, adding that "this party is scrambling" and "I don't think that that's going to be as useful," when it comes to how he's seeing "this party traffic in a lot of curse words, that's supposed to, like, the new cool thing to do."

Speaking once again about Crockett and her insults towards her state's disabled governor, Jones added that "I think you have to be very careful when you're talking about people with disabilities, and I don't think--I don't think she was careful." Although he acknowledged he doesn't know her well enough to buy her excuse, he did also add, "I'm going to tell you, it sounded bad."

"It doesn't sound to me like she's actually taking full responsibility. If that's true, I don't like it, and she can't do that again. She's too important to us to do that again," he also said moments later about Crockett. He would continue to try to defend Crockett towards the end of the segment as well, doubling down on how she's "too important to make these kinds of mistakes," also offering he thinks that Crockett has "a bright future."

That may sound all well and good that Jones wants Crockett and other Democrats to learn these lessons, but when he chimed in to speak once more, Jennings had plenty of concerns about these lessons.

"What I fear is that no lesson--no lesson could ever be learned as long as you're doing these things in front of audiences who roar when you do it. When you have comedians who are broad messengers for the left, making unfair jokes, and people are roaring," Jennings offered, as they did during those shows mentioned above. "What's the audience? It says a lot about the audience," he pointed out, as Jones tried to speak over him.

Since Tuesday night's segment, Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) filed his resolution to censure Crockett, as we covered earlier on Wednesday.

Jasmine Crockett will learn no lessons from the “Hot Wheels” episode because the Left’s angry mobs eat this stuff up. Trust me: the unquestioned head of the Democratic Party thinks is a winning vector. pic.twitter.com/egtZIbPyDV — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 26, 2025

