Ted Cruz Weighs In on 'Signalgate' With a Key Reminder

The mainstream media has been incessantly covering "Signalgate." That coverage reveals a serious sense of hypocrisy from Democrats and their media allies who are wringing their hands now, but didn't speak up about the national security concerns to do with the Biden-Harris administration. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), in Wednesday's episode of "The Verdict," his podcast co-hosted with Ben Ferguson, weighed in about what's been something of a non-scandal.

Early on in the episode, Ferguson reminded how the media behaved with this story, bringing up that "when this story broke, it was very clear the media thought this is the moment where they could turn the tables on Donald Trump, his administration, I think there was even some dreams of maybe someone gets fired 60 days into this administration, the Cabinet because of this journalist report that 'I got on a text thread with all these important people in Trump administration world. And now I'm going to tell you what I saw.'

It's a pretty good summary from Ferguson, especially with how the media has been covering the story.

Cruz responded by explaining more about the situation. Stressing his words for emphasis, the senator added that "bizarrely, included in the group chat" created by Mike Waltz, who serves as President Trump's Donald Trump's national security advisor, was Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor at The Atlantic.

"Jeffrey Goldberg is a liberal. He's a well-known journalist and, I have no good explanation for why Jeffrey Goldberg was added. He's the editor-in-chief of the Atlantic, and it was a screw up," Cruz continued. He did, however, also mention that he himself has "inadvertently sent texts to the wrong person."

Goldberg and his outlet aren't merely "liberal," though, as Goldberg has put out some of the most bogus hit pieces on Trump for the 2020 and 2024 elections when our current president was on the ballot.

"So that was bad," Cruz added about Goldberg being added. He had plenty more to say, though. "At the end of the day, though, what is striking, although you're seeing the shark circle and trying to attack the president of the national security team, is the underlying substance of what's being discussed is actually quite good." The senator went on to remind how destructive the Houthi terrorists have been, as he also applauded this administration for actually doing something, in strong contrast to the Biden-Harris administration.

"That has had real consequences to Americans," Cruz shared, explaining why ordinary Americans should care. "So, listen, when you go to the grocery store, when you go to the department store, you are paying significantly higher prices because the Houthis have been shutting down shipping through the Suez Canal, which makes shipping and transportation costs much, much higher."

That brings us to Cruz's comments on the previous administration, which actually highlights how hypocritical it is for the press to lament these chats. "And I gotta say, for four years Joe Biden, the Democrats, they didn't do a damn thing. They let radical Islamic terrorism engage in acts of terrorism and shut down shipping, slow down shipping," Cruz reminded, with that administration not only doing nothing, but delisting them as terrorists at the start of his term.

"And what has happened in the first two months of the Trump administration is President Trump gave an instruction to his team. He said, 'open up the shipping lanes. Let's go after the Houthis.' And by the way, we carried out a military strike hit the Houthis and did real damage. And so, this entire text chain is the national security leadership of the Trump administration talking about this upcoming strike, and the strike was a massive success," Cruz also stressed, which isn't getting enough coverage as the media and Democrats harp on certain parts of this non-scandal.

"So, on substance, we ought to be thrilled," as "we actually have a commander in chief who's standing up for America, who's defending American shipping, who’s defending American interests, who's fighting terrorists who hate America. All of that is a massive contrast from what happened under Joe Biden," Cruz continued. While he again mentioned it was indeed a "mistake" for Goldberg to be added, he also reminded that it was done "inadvertently" and that "the underlying substance every one of us ought to be really happy about."

Ferguson chimed in to praise Trump and his handling of the non-scandal, which involves actually speaking about, something Ferguson called "a smart move by the White House."

Again, that's in particularly strong contrast to then President Joe Biden and his administration, as well as his fellow Democrats.

Democrats are focused on Signal group chats, but showed little concern over:



- Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, which cost 13 US service members their lives.



-Obama’s knowledge of Hillary’s private email server for Secretary of State business.



- Biden keeping classified… pic.twitter.com/II7l7JPDn2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 26, 2025

Cruz was all too happy to further discuss Biden and his failures. "During four years of Biden's presidency, he hit from the press, he didn't do press conferences, he didn't take questions and it's not complicated why, his mental condition was so deteriorated that nobody trusted him to take questions," the senator reminded. In the instances where he did take questions, Biden snapped at reporters and/or even mixed up foreign leaders.

"Donald Trump is taking questions, it seems like every day he's answering hard questions, and so today at the White House, he was asked about reporters, about what happened here," Cruz added, with the episode playing a segment of Trump and Waltz taking questions from reporters at a recent meeting.

Speaking calmly, Trump defended the attack on the Houthis and also reminded that "there was no classified information as I understand it," as he also reminded that a lot of people use Signal. Waltz chimed in to call out the media who "have made big names for themselves making up lies about this president," to do with the Russia collusion hoax and Gold Star families. The national security advisor also made clear he has never met and doesn't know Goldberg. "We are looking into and reviewing how the heck [Goldberg] got into this room," he added, as he also reminded that "the world owes Trump a favor... who took decisive action," especially in contrast to Biden.

"This journalist, Mr. President," Waltz continued to say about Goldberg, "wants the world talking about more hoaxes and this kind of nonsense, rather than the freedom that you're enabling," he said, shortly before Trump once more spoke. The president went on to remind how "incompetent" Biden was, especially since something should have been done about the Houthis "a long time ago." Trump also had strong words against The Atlantic, referring to it as "a failed magazine," offering that this story "gives it a little bit of a shot," as he want on to defend his administration and Waltz in particular, "who will continue to do a good job."

As the press asked more questions, Trump offered that "we look at everything," and he also offered that "they've made a big deal out of this because we've had two perfect months."

President Trump Stops by Meeting with U.S. Ambassadors https://t.co/mQijKN1g6y — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 25, 2025

After playing the clip of that meeting, Ferguson and Cruz praised Trump's responses, with the senator appreciating how the president is "very candid" and "very real." Trump also admitted that adding Goldberg was a mistake, while he "strongly defends" Waltz.

As he too defended Waltz, Cruz spoke to what many are making this story about. "And I gotta say, there are people who hate President Trump that are trying to use this mess up to attack Mike Waltz. And I was really glad the president stood strongly with Mike Waltz. He's doing a very good job."

Cruz also applauded how "the president focused on the underlying substance," reminding once more "that what we did was a great victory for America. Joe Biden had let four years go by of the Houthis, attacking American shipping companies, hurting American interests and President Trump, he's been in office just over two months, and he's already standing up, taking out terrorists, fighting for American interests. That is a huge, substantive victory."

Further, Cruz explained how moments like this are "a good illustration" to counteract the claims that Trump is an isolationist. The senator also still took one more dig at the failing Biden-Harris administration in contrast. "Joe Biden was too weak to fight back, and Donald Trump, in his first two months, is already fighting back, and the media wants to change the subject from the substance of protecting America, to attacks on the administration," he added.

Cruz and Ferguson also discussed another particularly hot topic in the news, with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) having gone after Elon Musk, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), and the senator himself with his incendiary remarks. Stay tuned for such a write-up.

On today’s episode of Verdict with @BenFergusonShow, we discuss President Trump’s rockstar national security team (and Jeffrey Goldberg), and the Democrat’s rage, anger, disarray, and more.



Download the latest episode of Verdict wherever you get your podcasts.… pic.twitter.com/e8z0kBeSP4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2025

Let's Create a Signal Thread...What Could Go Wrong? plus Dems in Crisis, Embracing Rage & Violence. @BenFergusonShow and I break it all down in the latest episode of Verdict.https://t.co/6yaAp4Tfp3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2025

