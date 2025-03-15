NY Dems Sure Are in Disarray Over Chuck Schumer

On Friday, as Townhall has been covering, the Senate had enough votes to advance the continuing resolution (CR) and then ultimately pass it. The move involved Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) caving to vote in favor of invoking cloture, after claiming earlier in the week Republicans didn't have the votes and Democrats were united. It was a very consequential move for Schumer, with Democrats in disarray, even and including when it comes to if Schumer should stay leader or even face a primary challenger.

Matt covered earlier how the press conference from House Democrats from Friday afternoon as a mess, especially if these leaders trust Schumer. It's particularly a problem with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who represents a district in Brooklyn, which is also where Schumer is from.

Jeffries couldn't say if he had confidence in Schumer. He similarly couldn't say if it was time for a new leader. He then even lashed out at the press when they dared to notice this wasn't going very well for him.

🚨 HE DID IT AGAIN 🚨



Hakeem Jeffries just show down ANOTHER reporter for asking about his confidence in Senator Chuck Schumer.



This is NOT going well for EITHER of them! https://t.co/IvpHMFisdP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

REPORTER: "You have dodged, multiple times, questions about whether you have confidence right now in Chuck Schumer...None of you are willing to say at this point that you have confidence and Chuck Schumer as leader?!"



JEFFRIES: "You keep engaging in these parlor games..."… pic.twitter.com/jNtWdDo0wf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

An extraordinary moment



With the House out of session, House Democratic leadership returns to the Capitol to say that they are opposed to the CR.



Jeffries -- the top House Democrat from Brooklyn -- lobbying against Chuck Schumer's position. Schumer is the top Senate Democrat… pic.twitter.com/zBBns0HkMr — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 14, 2025

Jeffries is not helping his home state Sen. Chuck Schumer:



Q: is it time for new leadership in the Senate?



Jeffries: Next question — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) March 14, 2025

It's not merely Jeffries, but also Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who at nearly 85-years-old has taken steps to run for her 21st term and still holds sway over her party, called on Schumer's fellow Democrats to break with their leader in the Senate. She's even on the same page in a way as another wing of the party, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a member of the far-left Squad, who has been particularly vocal in her opposition to the CR.

AOC may even want to run against Schumer in a primary, with there being speculation as to if the congresswoman would run for higher office even before this CR threw Democrats into disarray.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), a particularly vulnerable member up for reelection in 2026 who voted against cloture and against the bill, would not speak to the issue. Not even Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) would say if she'd support Schumer in a primary. Not only is Gillibrand a fellow New York Democrat, but she is the chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).

There's talk AOC could primary Chuck Schumer over his support for the CR. Whose side is Jon Ossoff on? He won't say.



Q: "Are you going to back Chuck Schumer in a primary fight against AOC? Do you agree with President Trump that Schumer is doing the right thing?"



Ossoff:… pic.twitter.com/1hpW8Z9Hte — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

"I'm not answering questions today!"



Kirsten Gillibrand doesn't want to talk about it either... pic.twitter.com/zugixnA1uK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

Even if some Schumer's fellow Democrats won't say whether they'll support Schumer in a primary for his 2028 reelection, there are others who are abundantly clear. Justice Democrats, which supports Squad members, has shared their feelings against Schumer with some less than kind language and is looking to unseat some people.

Schumer isn't actually up for reelection in 2026, but the message is clear enough. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) was the only Democrat who voted in favor of actually passing the CR, though she announced earlier this week she isn't running for reelection.

When it comes to voting to advance the CR, Shaheen voted with Schumer, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Sens. Angus King (I-ME), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), John Fetterman (D-PA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Gillibrand.

