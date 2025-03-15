We Have a New Trump Travel Ban Coming
Tipsheet

NY Dems Sure Are in Disarray Over Chuck Schumer

Rebecca Downs
March 15, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

On Friday, as Townhall has been covering, the Senate had enough votes to advance the continuing resolution (CR) and then ultimately pass it. The move involved Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) caving to vote in favor of invoking cloture, after claiming earlier in the week Republicans didn't have the votes and Democrats were united. It was a very consequential move for Schumer, with Democrats in disarray, even and including when it comes to if Schumer should stay leader or even face a primary challenger. 

Matt covered earlier how the press conference from House Democrats from Friday afternoon as a mess, especially if these leaders trust Schumer. It's particularly a problem with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who represents a district in Brooklyn, which is also where Schumer is from.

Jeffries couldn't say if he had confidence in Schumer. He similarly couldn't say if it was time for a new leader. He then even lashed out at the press when they dared to notice this wasn't going very well for him. 

It's not merely Jeffries, but also Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who at nearly 85-years-old has taken steps to run for her 21st term and still holds sway over her party, called on Schumer's fellow Democrats to break with their leader in the Senate. She's even on the same page in a way as another wing of the party, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a member of the far-left Squad, who has been particularly vocal in her opposition to the CR.

AOC may even want to run against Schumer in a primary, with there being speculation as to if the congresswoman would run for higher office even before this CR threw Democrats into disarray. 

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), a particularly vulnerable member up for reelection in 2026 who voted against cloture and against the bill, would not speak to the issue. Not even Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) would say if she'd support Schumer in a primary. Not only is Gillibrand a fellow New York Democrat, but she is the chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).

Even if some Schumer's fellow Democrats won't say whether they'll support Schumer in a primary for his 2028 reelection, there are others who are abundantly clear. Justice Democrats, which supports Squad members, has shared their feelings against Schumer with some less than kind language and is looking to unseat some people. 

Schumer isn't actually up for reelection in 2026, but the message is clear enough. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) was the only Democrat who voted in favor of actually passing the CR, though she announced earlier this week she isn't running for reelection

When it comes to voting to advance the CR, Shaheen voted with Schumer, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Sens. Angus King (I-ME), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), John Fetterman (D-PA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Gillibrand. 

