It's Pretty Simple Why Schumer Caved on the Shutdown Antics

On the Hill, the Democrats are in total chaos: House Democrats want to rip the throats out of Senate Democrats—and everyone hates Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) right now. The New York liberal threw up the surrender cobra on yesterday's spending bill fight.

Beyond blind rage with Schumer -



some House dems in red districts are upset that Jeffries and Schumer didn’t have any coordinated plan



they held out because Jeffries told them to, and got walloped when Schumer folded



“We should have known this,” one House dem told me https://t.co/lIXnMj99lM — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) March 14, 2025

The first cloture vote failed to clinch 60 votes, but there was no plan. The Democrats have no strategy for handling a shutdown duel with the Trump White House, which was apparent after yesterday’s lunch among Senate Democrats. Schumer balking at a shutdown caused a meltdown among liberal America, and congressional Democrats seemed angry but also rudderless (via Politico):

Ezra Levin, the co-executive director of the liberal grassroots organization Indivisible, quickly dubbed it the “Schumer surrender.” “I guess we’ll find out to what extent Schumer is leading the party into irrelevance,” he said in an interview, adding that his decision “tells me maybe he’s lost a step.” The news that the top Senate Democrat would be backing down dejected scores of House members who were gathered at a resort about 25 miles outside of Washington for the Democratic Caucus’ annual policy retreat. They had stuck together behind House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who had wrangled all but one of his members to oppose Republicans’ seven-month funding patch earlier in the week. […] “For Donald Trump, a shutdown would be a gift,” Schumer said. “It would be the best distraction he could ask for from his awful agenda. “Right now, Donald Trump owns the chaos in the government. He owns the chaos in the stock market,” he added. “In a shutdown, we would be busy fighting with Republicans over which agencies to reopen, which to keep closed, instead of debating the damage Donald Trump’s agenda is causing the American people.” Some Democrats offered some sympathy, given the dilemma he and other senators faced. The GOP-written stopgap cuts some $12 billion in domestic funding while adding money for migrant deportations and some other programs Democrats oppose. It also contains no language that would stop the Trump administration from continuing to hold back congressionally approved spending. But Schumer argued there was no telling what Trump and Musk would do in a shutdown, where the White House would “have full authority to deem whole agencies, programs and personnel non-essential, furloughing staff with no promise they would ever be rehired,” he said. “I don’t think he had a choice,” Democratic National Committee member Joseph Paulino Jr. said, adding that Democrats “don’t have any cohesive plan. They don’t have a strategy. They don’t have any clear direction where they want their … opposition to go.” Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, called it a “challenging” choice for Schumer even as she called a temporary shutdown “a better option than passing a bad bill.” She predicted blowback from grassroots activists but demurred on how lasting it might be.

Schumer's failing economy talking point is just not valid anymore. Also, inflation, egg prices, and home mortgage rates are decreasing.

Dow surges over 600 points to cap off chaotic week sparked by Trump tariff war https://t.co/EROHLQtza1 pic.twitter.com/LWPDS8XFxm — New York Post (@nypost) March 14, 2025

HAPPY WEDNESDAY, AMERICA!



📉Lowest Core Inflation in Four Years

🏡Lowest Mortgate Rates since December

✈️Airline Fares DOWN

⛽️Gas Prices DOWN

💸GE Aerospace Announced $1 BILLION in US Manufacturing

🍺Japan Beer Maker Asahi Announces Investments and Jobs in Wisconsin — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 12, 2025

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was in no mood to talk about Mr. Schumer but was equally frustrated at the narrative about Democratic Party disarray. Sorry, man, that’s what’s happened today on the Hill: a total civil war erupted where Nancy Pelosi urged all out rebellion against Chuck. For some parts of today’s presser with House Democrats, they’re more concerned with the message of Democratic Party unity than what they’d do in a hypothetical shutdown fight. All we know is that Jeffries is not afraid, or something. He couldn’t get past anything else after that, however.

🚨Hakeem Jeffries is getting ROASTED right now — and he's NOT handling it well!



REPORTER: "House Democrats have been united in their opposition against this continuing resolution. But that's a different position that we're hearing from Senate leadership. How does this not play… pic.twitter.com/BGRtDAAjta — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

REPORTER CLAPS BACK: "We're asking that because REAL PEOPLE are PROTESTING!"



"We're not playing any tricks..."



Leader Jeffries got VERY flustered by that question. https://t.co/84dQUoZfVv pic.twitter.com/Lt0BhW14PN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

Democrat Minority Whip Katherine Clark is STRUGGLING to save the image of the Democrat party right now:



"Our party is UNITED on this front!"



"We are having a disagreement here, but this is what unites us!"



WHAT?!



Democrats are UNITED in their DISAGREEMENT? pic.twitter.com/Er5PZvMzx0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

Democrat Whip Rep. Katherine Clark: "Most American people -- they can't name us. They don't know who Chuck Schumer is"



This press conference is going well lmfao pic.twitter.com/YpaIisAWjH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 14, 2025

It sure seems like Hakeem Jeffries is on the verge of a mental breakdown.



Is the frustration getting to him?



"DO NOT CHARACTERIZE MY REMARKS! I"M NOT AFRAID OF ANYTHING!" pic.twitter.com/tyZcGOLixU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

An extraordinary moment



With the House out of session, House Democratic leadership returns to the Capitol to say that they are opposed to the CR.



Jeffries -- the top House Democrat from Brooklyn -- lobbying against Chuck Schumer's position. Schumer is the top Senate Democrat… pic.twitter.com/zBBns0HkMr — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 14, 2025

When there’s no plan or message, there’s nothing much you can do, especially when the political situation doesn’t favor you.

House Dem Clark on if there is disagreement between Dems: Our party is united on this front. That we will stand with the American people, and we are having a disagreement here. But this is of what unites us — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 14, 2025