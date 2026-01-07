The Woman Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in Minneapolis Is Who You'd...
The Reactions to the Driver Who Was Shot and Killed Trying to Ram ICE Agents in Minneapolis Are Gold

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 07, 2026 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Tom Baker

Yeah, some woman got wrecked trying to murder federal agents and got a face-full of lead. Sorry, not sorry. We’re taking a victory lap here. We all saw how the Left reacted when Charlie Kirk got assassinated, so excuse me as I couldn’t give less of a #$%^ about your indignation right now, liberal America. These agents were doing their job: enforcing federal immigration laws. This leftist clown, Renee Nicole Good, 37, tried to run over an ICE agent and was shot and killed. 

During a press conference this evening with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the officer was struck by Good's vehicle and went to the hospital. ICE operations will not end. The deportations will continue. And the memes from this incident have been gold. A great way to not get shot by law enforcement is to not try and run them over. 

Just magnificent. 

