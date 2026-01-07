The Reactions to the Driver Who Was Shot and Killed Trying to Ram ICE Agents in Minneapolis Are Gold

Yeah, some woman got wrecked trying to murder federal agents and got a face-full of lead. Sorry, not sorry. We’re taking a victory lap here. We all saw how the Left reacted when Charlie Kirk got assassinated, so excuse me as I couldn’t give less of a #$%^ about your indignation right now, liberal America. These agents were doing their job: enforcing federal immigration laws. This leftist clown, Renee Nicole Good, 37, tried to run over an ICE agent and was shot and killed.

Advertisement

During a press conference this evening with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the officer was struck by Good's vehicle and went to the hospital. ICE operations will not end. The deportations will continue. And the memes from this incident have been gold. A great way to not get shot by law enforcement is to not try and run them over.

“Hey T, That libtard in Minneapolis. It’s done” pic.twitter.com/JXHnjuQoXD — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) January 7, 2026

After thinking about it, should I travel across the state line to Minnesota? 😆 — Kyle Rittenhouse 🇺🇸 (@rittenhouse2a) January 7, 2026

Millennial and zoomer libs are about to learn how much their social studies teachers lied to them about public reaction to Kent State pic.twitter.com/XNUtcCZA9p — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 7, 2026

Awwww did someone try to run over a guy with a gun and get shot pic.twitter.com/AZyie9D9Q2 — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) January 7, 2026

If she had just stayed in the kitchen, none of this would’ve happened. pic.twitter.com/KxPvaPW9vR — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) January 7, 2026

I think we found the answer today. https://t.co/nDrnN0EKGO — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) January 7, 2026

Watching that lady try to run over ICE and get shot pic.twitter.com/yuozint1nR — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) January 7, 2026

Just magnificent.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!