BREAKING: Dems Suffer Total Defeat As Senate Advances Spending Bill

The first cloture vote didn’t clinch 60, so the House GOP’s continuing resolution, which was passed on a party-line vote, remained in legislative limbo. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) delivered his ‘Republicans don’t have the votes’ bit, only to cave less than 36 hours later. After another drawn-out process that engulfed the Hill in chaos, he voted for cloture this afternoon—the Democrats are a total mess.
Just as we were expecting the key 60-vote-threshold procedural vote on the House-passed govt funding bill to start, they....snuck in a 20 minute chunk of debate controlled by @RandPaul— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 14, 2025
Latest with Klobuchar a public NO on the CR pic.twitter.com/mpNVhrtUI9— haleytalbotcnn (@haleytalbotcnn) March 14, 2025
My read:— Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) March 14, 2025
Yes on cloture (2):
-Fetterman
-Schumer
Seemingly yes (1):
-Gillibrand
Cagey/suspiciously quiet (6):
-Peters
-King
-Shaheen
-Hassan
-Rosen
-Cortez Masto
-Durbin
Wildcards (3):
-Klobuchar
-Schatz & Hirono (Hawaii has an inordinate amount of federal government workers)
Republicans needed eight votes to limit debate to advance the legislation, and they got them. Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Gary Peters (D-MI) got us over the top. Sen. John Fetterman was another early ‘aye’ vote when Schumer walked away from the shutdown theater. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also voted for cloture.
8 Dems now on the board to break the filibuster on the stopgap spending bill. Cortez Masto, Durbin, King, Schatz, Schumer, Hassan, Peters, Fetterman. But vote is still open— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 14, 2025
If Senate breaks filibuster, final passage of interim spending bill is likely 6th in the series— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 14, 2025
NEW YORK SEN. GILLIBRAND VOTES TO ADVANCE GOP FUNDING BILL— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) March 14, 2025
Test vote to avoid a government shutdown still open. But has 60 yeas. 10 Dems on the board voting to break the filibuster— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 14, 2025
Sen Shaheen also a YES.— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 14, 2025
DEM YES VOTES:
1) Durbin
2) King
3) Schatz
4) Schumer
5) Cortez Masto
6) Fetterman
7) Peters
8) Hassan
9) Gillibrand
10) Shaheen
The final vote was 62-38.
