BREAKING: Dems Suffer Total Defeat As Senate Advances Spending Bill

The first cloture vote didn’t clinch 60, so the House GOP’s continuing resolution, which was passed on a party-line vote, remained in legislative limbo. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) delivered his ‘Republicans don’t have the votes’ bit, only to cave less than 36 hours later. After another drawn-out process that engulfed the Hill in chaos, he voted for cloture this afternoon—the Democrats are a total mess.

Just as we were expecting the key 60-vote-threshold procedural vote on the House-passed govt funding bill to start, they....snuck in a 20 minute chunk of debate controlled by @RandPaul — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 14, 2025

Latest with Klobuchar a public NO on the CR pic.twitter.com/mpNVhrtUI9 — haleytalbotcnn (@haleytalbotcnn) March 14, 2025

My read:



Yes on cloture (2):

-Fetterman

-Schumer



Seemingly yes (1):

-Gillibrand



Cagey/suspiciously quiet (6):

-Peters

-King

-Shaheen

-Hassan

-Rosen

-Cortez Masto

-Durbin



Wildcards (3):

-Klobuchar

-Schatz & Hirono (Hawaii has an inordinate amount of federal government workers) — Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) March 14, 2025

Republicans needed eight votes to limit debate to advance the legislation, and they got them. Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Gary Peters (D-MI) got us over the top. Sen. John Fetterman was another early ‘aye’ vote when Schumer walked away from the shutdown theater. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also voted for cloture.

8 Dems now on the board to break the filibuster on the stopgap spending bill. Cortez Masto, Durbin, King, Schatz, Schumer, Hassan, Peters, Fetterman. But vote is still open — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 14, 2025

If Senate breaks filibuster, final passage of interim spending bill is likely 6th in the series — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 14, 2025

NEW YORK SEN. GILLIBRAND VOTES TO ADVANCE GOP FUNDING BILL — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) March 14, 2025

Test vote to avoid a government shutdown still open. But has 60 yeas. 10 Dems on the board voting to break the filibuster — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 14, 2025

Sen Shaheen also a YES.



DEM YES VOTES:

1) Durbin

2) King

3) Schatz

4) Schumer

5) Cortez Masto

6) Fetterman

7) Peters

8) Hassan

9) Gillibrand

10) Shaheen — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 14, 2025

The final vote was 62-38.