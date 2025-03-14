VIP
We’re Done Tolerating the Sowing of Hatred
BREAKING: Dems Suffer Total Defeat As Senate Advances Spending Bill

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 14, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

The first cloture vote didn’t clinch 60, so the House GOP’s continuing resolution, which was passed on a party-line vote, remained in legislative limbo. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) delivered his ‘Republicans don’t have the votes’ bit, only to cave less than 36 hours later. After another drawn-out process that engulfed the Hill in chaos, he voted for cloture this afternoon—the Democrats are a total mess. 

Republicans needed eight votes to limit debate to advance the legislation, and they got them. Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Gary Peters (D-MI) got us over the top. Sen. John Fetterman was another early ‘aye’ vote when Schumer walked away from the shutdown theater. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also voted for cloture.

The final vote was 62-38.

