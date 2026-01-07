Tampon Tim Did Not Just Say That About Today's ICE Agent Shooting in Minneapolis

Amy had the story: we had a crazy lefty woman ram into ICE agents, who had to open fire. The would-be domestic terrorist is dead. It was a classic FAFO moment, and no one should feel bad for this person. No one. She tried to ram federal agents—what do you think was going to happen? It’s part of the ongoing trend that the Left is unhinged and violent.

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Video shows the moment a woman tried to RUN OVER ICE agents with her vehicle in Minneapolis, resulting in her being SHOT



Tim Walz calling ICE the “GESTAPO” is EXACTLY WHY this stuff happens.



SHAME on Walz and Mayor Frey. pic.twitter.com/qsTbdj1Y11 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

Mayor Jacob Frey’s news conference was a trainwreck in which he told ICE to leave Minneapolis. Now, Happy Hands Tim is engaging in propaganda about the shooting. It’s all on video, you clowns.

Is this the video Mayor Frey is talking about?pic.twitter.com/YlVpQZoDRM https://t.co/QI8ai7R2kJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Fray says they're conducting an investigation to get to the bottom of the ICE-involved shooting...then puts 100% of the blame on ICE.



"They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I can tell everybody… pic.twitter.com/x5y1L6Foun — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

“I’ve seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice,” said Walz when quote-tweeting the DHS post about the incident.

I’ve seen the video.



Don’t believe this propaganda machine.



The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice. https://t.co/3faWW4bQvV — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 7, 2026

We have seen the video too, Tim. You are trying to incite riots. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 7, 2026

There is an ICE officer directly in front of the vehicle when they abruptly accelerated.



Hope this helps, Tim. pic.twitter.com/N1zORGazmb — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 7, 2026

Timmy, your state reportedly allowed rampant fraud, primarily spearheaded by Somalians, to run rampant in your state. And please, you didn't watch the video.

So, please, you’re not part of the solution here, as if Democrats ever assume that role. There’s a reason why you’re not running for a third term. When the moment presented itself, you failed. Also, press conferences shouldn’t devolve into a rant that’s more appropriate for Netroots Nation.

The Left is drawing conclusions quickly, which means we're primed for epic walkbacks, fact checks, and retractions.

These people are liars. Pure, unabashed, shameless, un-American liars--no wonder why they fell so hard for the Russian collusion hoax.

