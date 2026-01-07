Of Course, Tim Walz Repeated This 2020 Lie While Announcing He's Deploying the...
Tapes Were Found Inside the Storage Unit of the Brown University Shooter. Here's...
Democrats Should Take This Advice for the Midterms, but They Won't
Iran's Army Chief Must Have Lost His Damn Mind
Lindsey Graham Just Told Iran's Regime Exactly What Trump Will Do If It...
Gavin Newsom and His Hair Gel Better Prepare for Some Bad Press After...
VIP
Texas Teachers Union Sues Over Investigations Into Posts About Charlie Kirk
Iran's Crown Prince Just Made a Huge Statement Amid Protests Against Islamic Regime
Either Jacob Frey Is Lying Through His Teeth or He Hasn't Seen...
Another Member of the Somalian Government Owns a Minnesota 'Healthcare' Company
Keith Ellison Calls Massive Fraud ‘Not Serious’ After Audio of Him Helping Fraudsters...
Report: ICE Agents Involved in Shooting in South Minneapolis
The Donroe Doctrine: Trump’s Fusion of Prosperity and Power
The Donroe Doctrine: Strength Over Surrender
Tipsheet

Tampon Tim Did Not Just Say That About Today's ICE Agent Shooting in Minneapolis

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 07, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Tom Baker

Amy had the story: we had a crazy lefty woman ram into ICE agents, who had to open fire. The would-be domestic terrorist is dead. It was a classic FAFO moment, and no one should feel bad for this person. No one. She tried to ram federal agents—what do you think was going to happen? It’s part of the ongoing trend that the Left is unhinged and violent. 

Advertisement

Mayor Jacob Frey’s news conference was a trainwreck in which he told ICE to leave Minneapolis. Now, Happy Hands Tim is engaging in propaganda about the shooting. It’s all on video, you clowns. 

Recommended

Either Jacob Frey Is Lying Through His Teeth or He Hasn't Seen This Angle of the Fatal Shooting Yet Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE LIBERAL MEDIA MINNESOTA TERRORISM

“I’ve seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice,” said Walz when quote-tweeting the DHS post about the incident.  

Timmy, your state reportedly allowed rampant fraud, primarily spearheaded by Somalians, to run rampant in your state. And please, you didn't watch the video.  

Advertisement

So, please, you’re not part of the solution here, as if Democrats ever assume that role. There’s a reason why you’re not running for a third term. When the moment presented itself, you failed. Also, press conferences shouldn’t devolve into a rant that’s more appropriate for Netroots Nation. 

The Left is drawing conclusions quickly, which means we're primed for epic walkbacks, fact checks, and retractions. 

These people are liars. Pure, unabashed, shameless, un-American liars--no wonder why they fell so hard for the Russian collusion hoax. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Either Jacob Frey Is Lying Through His Teeth or He Hasn't Seen This Angle of the Fatal Shooting Yet Amy Curtis
Tapes Were Found Inside the Storage Unit of the Brown University Shooter. Here's What He Said. Matt Vespa
Iran's Army Chief Must Have Lost His Damn Mind Jeff Charles
Gavin Newsom and His Hair Gel Better Prepare for Some Bad Press After What Kristi Noem Just Said Jeff Charles
Iran's Crown Prince Just Made a Huge Statement Amid Protests Against Islamic Regime Jeff Charles
Nick Shirley's Second Minnesota Fraud Video Is Just As Insane Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Either Jacob Frey Is Lying Through His Teeth or He Hasn't Seen This Angle of the Fatal Shooting Yet Amy Curtis
Advertisement