Dems in Disarray: Pelosi Urges Total Revolt Against Chuck Schumer

March 14, 2025
Will the Senate have enough votes to invoke cloture on the House’s six-month continuing resolution? It got the stamp of approval from Senate Democratic leadership, as Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) caved. The New York liberal sunk the first cloture vote, doing a mini-victory lap before the lack of a message, plan, and fear that blowback would damage his party forced him to walk back the Schumer shutdown.

It was evident yesterday during a Senate Democratic Party lunch that the dam had broken. House Democrats are reportedly livid at Schumer, who was in a no-win situation. The party grassroots are going to roast him for backing the CR. Democrats writ large would have thrown the kitchen sink at him for allowing millions of government workers to get furloughed for no reason; the CR is as clean as you can get, which Democrats usually like. 

Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) are now in open revolt, urging Democrats to sink the six-month CR for the 30-day alternative. 

The wounds of Schumer’s defection were raw yesterday, which hints at civil war brewing. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will likely cite this spending bill fight as the reason behind a potential primary challenge of Schumer. 

GOP remains mostly united, while Democrats are scrambling and ready to claw each other’s eyes out.

