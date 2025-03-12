Senate Dem Announces She Will Not Seek Re-Election

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire announced Wednesday she will not seek re-election in 2026, explaining in a video statement that "it's just time."

"Today, after careful consideration, I'm announcing that I have made the difficult decision not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2026," she said on X, sharing the video. "There are urgent challenges ahead, both here at home and around the world. And while I'm not seeking re-election – believe me – I am not retiring."

"I am determined to work every day over the next two years and beyond to make a difference for the people of NH and this country," she added. "Thank you, New Hampshire. Listening to your stories and working with you on the tough fights has been the honor of a lifetime."

Her decision not to seek a fourth term will immediately set off a high-stakes race in a state whose voters are famously fickle. Last fall, New Hampshire voters supported former Vice President Kamala Harris for president and elected Democrats to Congress, but they also voted for a Republican governor and expanded Republican majorities in the state legislature. [...] “It’s important for New Hampshire and the country to have a new generation of leadership,” she said. [...] In the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-to-47 majority, Ms. Shaheen is the third Democrat, after Senator Gary Peters of Michigan and Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota, to announce plans to retire, making the party’s path to a majority even more difficult. Democrats have few pickup opportunities and must now defend several open seats, though they are hopeful of a friendlier political environment given that the party out of power usually has a strong midterm election. (NYT)

Senate Republicans welcomed the news.

"Another one!" commented NRSC Chairman Tim Scott. "Shaheen's retirement is welcome news for Granite Staters eager for new leadership. New Hampshire has a proud tradition of electing common-sense Republicans—and will do so again in 2026!"