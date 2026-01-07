Of Course, Tim Walz Repeated This 2020 Lie While Announcing He's Deploying the...
The Woman Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in Minneapolis Is Who You'd Expect

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 07, 2026 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Tom Baker

Minneapolis is bracing for mayhem tonight. The National Guard has been deployed. It’s in response to the deranged leftist who tried to ram ICE agents today. She was shot and killed during the incident. It’s all on video—and Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz did their best to further inflame the situation. Press conferences are meant to clarify the incident and answer questions. It’s not meant to devolve into political theater or something from the old Occupy Wall Street Days. That was Frey. 

I know I’m preaching to the choir, but this is why lies spread like COVID. The Left is already spewing lies that ICE agents committed murder today. It’s absurd. The driver has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good (via Star Tribune):

The woman shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 7, was identifed by her mother as Renee Nicole Good, 37.

Donna Ganger told the Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter lived in the Twin Cities with her partner. Ganger declined to say whether she lived in Minneapolis. 

Ganger said the family was notified of the death late Wednesday morning.

“That’s so stupid” that she was killed, Ganger said, after learning some of the circumstances from a reporter. “She was probably terrified.” 

Ganger said her daughter is “not part of anything like that at all,” referring to protesters challenging ICE agents.

“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” she said. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

Again, the media is doing the Tsarnaev protocol: the act of trying to garner empathy or understanding when none should be curried.  When someone tries to kill federal agents and gets shot and killed, they got what they deserved. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed an act of terrorism during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. He killed people—sorry, I don’t care if he came off as a good guy in high school or whatever. 

Terrorists deserve death and their spot in hell—that’s it. 

