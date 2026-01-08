The Nightmare That Would Have Been President Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Set the Record Straight on the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

January 08, 2026
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held a brief press conference last night where she set the record straight. There’s no propaganda—it’s all on video. Renee Nicole Good, 37, rammed ICE agents and was shot and killed in the attack. These agents were doing their job: enforcing immigration laws that had been neglected for years. 

 In deep blue Minneapolis, they may not get local assistance, but federal agents can and will continue to enforce the deportation agenda set forth by the Trump administration. The Democrats and some in the media are calling these agents murderers. That’s complete and total nonsense. She raked Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz over the coals for their antics yesterday, reminding the public about the lawless hellhole the city had become, and a promise that the city won’t be allowed to burn six years ago.

There will be an investigation, but one thing is clear: whatever the Democrats say about this incident will reek of desperation, a shoddy ploy to turn the public against law enforcement to keep people who shouldn’t be here from being deported. They’re going back, kids. Eventually, they will be found and sent back. 

