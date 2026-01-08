DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Set the Record Straight on the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held a brief press conference last night where she set the record straight. There’s no propaganda—it’s all on video. Renee Nicole Good, 37, rammed ICE agents and was shot and killed in the attack. These agents were doing their job: enforcing immigration laws that had been neglected for years.

In deep blue Minneapolis, they may not get local assistance, but federal agents can and will continue to enforce the deportation agenda set forth by the Trump administration. The Democrats and some in the media are calling these agents murderers. That’s complete and total nonsense. She raked Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz over the coals for their antics yesterday, reminding the public about the lawless hellhole the city had become, and a promise that the city won’t be allowed to burn six years ago.

REPORTER: "Given the threat of vehicles, are you going to change the way—"



NOEM: "You know, people need to stop using their vehicles as weapons. This domestic act of terrorism to use your vehicle to try and kill law enforcement officers is going to STOP."



"I'm asking the… pic.twitter.com/GESSR9O8eb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

WOW: Kristi Noem is NOT DONE putting Tim Walz in his place for LYING about cooperation with federal agents!



This is EXACTLY how you straighten out a Democrat lie.



🔥 https://t.co/VP0O3g3kb3 pic.twitter.com/XJBDuDTkh1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

"It's CLEARLY established law that a vehicle driven by a person and used to harm someone is a deadly weapon."



"Deadly force is PERFECTLY LAWFUL when a threat is faced by a weapon."



Well said, Kristi. pic.twitter.com/LbCdGlhay0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

Kristi Noem just DEBUNKED Tim Walz's false claim that federal agents are refusing to cooperate with the state of Minnesota:



"We've NEVER had a cooperative arrangement with law enforcement here...We haven't had the cooperation of the state of Minnesota..."



"If you talk to ANY of… pic.twitter.com/ttzAKLdYBD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

"This city has burned before."



"Your mayor and your governor let it happen."



"President Trump is NOT going to let that happen." pic.twitter.com/B9TP3A7Qz8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

Kristi Noem puts Jacob Frey & Tim Walz on BLAST.



& she brought the receipts.



- Homicides up 50% since Walz & Frey took office



- Walz released over 470 violent criminals back onto the street



- 680 of them he REFUSES to hand over to DHS



"That's why we are here." pic.twitter.com/dam4GGP7Cf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Kristi Noem gives a VERY CLEAR layout of the FACTS of the ICE officer involved shooting today in Minnesota.



It's hard to argue with these facts.



Don't let Democrats twist them. pic.twitter.com/XBTUR9G8Cb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

There will be an investigation, but one thing is clear: whatever the Democrats say about this incident will reek of desperation, a shoddy ploy to turn the public against law enforcement to keep people who shouldn’t be here from being deported. They’re going back, kids. Eventually, they will be found and sent back.

