Chuck Schumer Already Caving on Shutting Down the Government, and House Democrats Are Super Angry

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | March 13, 2025 7:20 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Update: Sure enough, House Democrats, especially far-leftists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are not too happy with Schumer caving on the CR, even as a government shutdown looms.

Original: After Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) indicated on Wednesday afternoon that Senate Republicans would not have enough votes on a continuing resolution (CR) that had just passed the House, even claiming his fellow Democrats were "unified" on the matter, it looks like there's already signs of caving. A government shutdown is looming, with the deadline for Friday, if a bill cannot be passed. 

On Thursday, reports came pouring in, including updates from The New York Times, show that Schumer is caving. "Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, told colleagues in their private luncheon at the Capitol on Thursday that he would vote to clear the way for a final vote on the Republican bill extending government funding, according to multiple people familiar with the comments," read one update. "That is the clearest signal yet that Democrats could relent and let the bill to avert a shutdown at the end of the week pass despite deep reservations among virtually the entire conference." 

Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva Has Died, So Why Was His Staff Posting From His Account Earlier? Rebecca Downs
Since then, only more indications have come in that Schumer will vote in favor of cloture, which CNN's Sarah Ferris posted to her X account is "an indication that enough Dems will provide votes to advance GOP funding bill and avoid shutdown Friday at midnight." 

Schumer appears to have come around based on his concerns that shutting down the government would provide President Donald Trump and Elon Musk with too much control. Speaking with "Special Report w/Bret Baier" on Fox News, Chad Pergram shared that Schumer sees allowing the government to shut down as giving "carte blanche and the keys to the city" to Trump and Musk. 

Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has been consistent with the narrative that such a shutdown would be on Democrats. Further, Democrats like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) have ranted and raved about shutdowns when they were able to blame Republicans. 

Such indications about Schumer's stance come after Matt Margolis, writing for our sister site of PJ Media, previewed such a cave

Further, there's certainly been heated reports about the luncheon, including to do with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who was reportedly yelling so loudly as to be heard through the doors.

Pergram also revealed to Bret Baier that something seemed to be up when Democratic senators were coming out of that luncheon and saying "no comment." Others posted to social media about angry Democrats reacting when being confronted. 

Speaking of Musk, passing the CR is particularly crucial as Townhall has been covering, when it comes to the fight of making sure that Democrats cannot cut the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

