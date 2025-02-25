Are These Some of the Wildest Reactions to Joy Reid's Show Being Canceled?

Joy Reid's show was canceled on Sunday, with her last episode airing on Monday, and she did not take it lightly. MSNBC is moving full steam ahead in a new direction, with other shows also being canceled. Ayman Mohyeldin, Katie Phang, and Jonathan Capehart are also getting the boot. Now, Reid's fellow far-leftists, including even some current and former MSNBC hosts, are weighing in on the cancelation, and it's not pretty.

There are others who have chimed in, though. Among those most vocal about Reid's cancelation is another leftist who himself has been canceled in a way, former Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), who lost his primary last June to now Rep. George Latimer. Bowman's post was a repost of Elie Mystal, a frequent guest of Reid's show and others on the network, and one known for his remarks against white people and critiques of black conservatives, especially Justice Clarence Thomas.

In all caps for a significant portion of his post, Bowman called "SHAME" on the network for firing Reid and began by claiming she "educated a nation every single night," though it was through the lens of someone who often demonized Republicans as being similar to Nazis, including just recently. The Monday night monologue for Fox News' "Gutfeld!" offered a whole slew of examples.

In speaking about a need to "build our own multimedia empire," despite many networks being leftist, Bowman continued by declaring he wanted it to be "Anchored in truth, and justice and humanity." He concluded by emphasizing his narratives from when he was in Congress, which in the case of "GAZA" is what led to him losing his primary, adding, "We stand up for Black people, and GAZA and the LGBTQ, and oppressed people and vulnerable people everywhere! And we will never stop!"

Joy Reid educated a nation every single night. She is a beacon on MSNBC and all of media! Shame on MSNBC for this. SHAME SHAME SHAME!



We have to build our own multimedia empire. Anchored in truth, and justice and humanity.



We stand up for Black people, and GAZA and the LGBTQ,… https://t.co/o9a2f0dbhW — Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) February 24, 2025

If you've seen or followed our coverage of Bowman losing his primary, you know that as unhinged as such a post may come off, it's pretty much expected from the former congressman.

Bowman also reposted Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who complained about Reid and anti-Israel commentator Mehdi Hasan also getting fired, which happened in late 2023. Khanna even claimed that "Joy deserves to have a show in prime time given how many she speaks for," which is not many people.

Joy Reid @thereidout is one of the boldest voices speaking truth to power. She speaks out for justice at home AND abroad. MSNBC should not have fired her. This comes after firing @mehdirhasan. Joy deserves to have a show in prime time given how many she speaks for. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 24, 2025

Another losing Democrat also chimed in, in this case, Stacey Abrams, who lost the Georgia gubernatorial election in 2018 and 2022 to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, though she wasn't exactly ready to concede with the former race.

On Monday afternoon, Abrams shared a post on how viewers could voice their concerns about the cancelation of Reid's show.

The first step is to "Follow Joy-Ann Reid on ALL social media platform," with original emphasis. However, Reid doesn't even have an X account. She does have an account on Bluesky, which is at best a liberal echo chamber.

Another step is to contact the network to "Let MSNBC know that this is NOT ok," with more original emphasis. As the suggested message for the network mentions, "we need brave, honest journalists like Joy-Ann to keep our nation informed." Keep our nation informed about what, exactly? How President Donald Trump is supposedly Hitler?

The full script is even more laughable when it comes to the rosy image it creates of Reid:

Hello, my name is [Your Name], and I’m a loyal MSNBC viewer. I’m calling to express my deep disappointment that The ReidOut with Joy Reid is being canceled. Joy Reid is a trusted voice who holds power accountable, especially when others hesitate. She is immensely qualified with unimpeachable credentials. At a time when press freedom is under attack, silencing one of the few Black women in primetime sends the wrong message. I urge you to put Joy back on the air and stand by independent journalism, not cave to political pressure. Thank you for passing along my concerns.

Again, who is she "trusted" by, exactly? It's not about "silencing" people, but likely rather about distancing the network from such a toxic host who had poor ratings.

The final step is to watch Reid's last show, which took place on Monday night. As Bob Hoge at our sister site of RedState pointed out, "The Reid Is Out: Joy Delivers Her Final Monologue, and It's Exactly the 'Fascist' Dreck You'd Expect."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) was among those reposting Abrams' support for Reid. The congresswoman has herself made concerning remarks regarding race, including white men and "white tears." She too has also spoken out against Trump and Republicans at great length.

Another fired network host, Don Lemon, formerly of CNN, not only lost it over Reid's show being canceled, but he went after Megyn Kelly in the process. Not only did he call her a "racist" and "misogynist," he also told her to go "f**k herself."

NEW: Former CNN host Don Lemon tells Megyn Kelly to go "f*ck herself" because she was mean to Joy Reid, reminds his viewers that Reid is a woman.



Lemon tried claiming that Kelly was a misogynist because she trolled Reid, who sadly lost her low-rated show.



The far-left show host… pic.twitter.com/W4N9zHcLWD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2025

Reid and her show were not merely plagued by racist and inflammatory rhetoric from the host and guests. The show was also a poor performer for the network, which is under new leadership and will have a bureau in Washington, DC.

As data from Nielsen Media Research showed last December, following the 2024 election, "The ReidOut" went from an average of 1.4 million viewers to 759,000 viewers. That represents a 47 percent decline, though she also lost 52 percent of the coveted demographic for viewers ages 25-54. The network as a whole also lost 53 percent in total viewers, and 61 percent of viewers of that key category.