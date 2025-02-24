Joy Reid, Who Ridiculed White People’s Tears, Breaks Down Over Show Cancellation

Joy Reid faced an emotional moment after her show was finally canceled following months of disappointing ratings. Despite having previously mocked white people's tears in a viral segment, Reid couldn't contain her own liberal tears as she confronted the end of her program, which primarily focused on her disdain for President Donald Trump and how conservatives are " racist. " Many noted the irony of the situation, as her public display of emotion starkly contrasted with her past criticism, provoking backlash from viewers who feel no empathy for her meltdown.

Advertisement

On Monday, Reid posted a video of herself crying on social media while addressing her program’s cancellation. She struggled to regain her composure before shifting to patting herself on the back for adding so-called “value” to the media spectrum.

“My show had value…And that,” Reid said as she began crying. “I’m sorry…What I was doing had value.”

🚨 Joy Reid breaks down sobbing while addressing being fired from MSNBC:



"My show had value...whether it was the Black Lives Matter issues...We need to understand 1619 as the real founding of this country...Gaza...the American people have a right to object to little babies being… pic.twitter.com/Ux5Nu1lZf5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 24, 2025

However, let’s go back in time to when Reid ridiculed white people for their tears.

“There’s a thing about both white vigilantism and white tears, particularly white male tears,” she said in a previous video. “Really white tears in general because that is what Karens are, right? They Karen-out, then as soon as it gets caught, they bring waterworks. White men can get away with that too.”

Joy Reid, life comes at you fast… pic.twitter.com/GXwxm3dJAS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 24, 2025

Social media users were quick to call out the hypocrisy of the liberal talking head, pointing out her video did not age well.

She’s exactly where she deserves to be… unemployed — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 24, 2025

Narrator: It Didn’t have value. — Edgar Freemantle (@KeyFreemantle) February 24, 2025

I think its hilarious she was canned during black history month... — MAGA Buckeye (@BigTP25) February 24, 2025

Joy Reid takes lessons on how to make fries from her New Boss



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PxDbWell8J — Culture War (@CultureWar2020) February 23, 2025

Every once in a while we get to witness karma. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) February 24, 2025

Editor's Note: Major shakeups are occurring across mainstream media networks as radical, left-wing talking heads are being shown the door. The leftist media are losing the ideological battle for America in real-time.

Help us keep up the fight against their lies and propaganda. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.