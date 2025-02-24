Trump Gives an Update on Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Tipsheet

Joy Reid, Who Ridiculed White People’s Tears, Breaks Down Over Show Cancellation

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 24, 2025 8:45 PM
Townhall Media

Joy Reid faced an emotional moment after her show was finally canceled following months of disappointing ratings. Despite having previously mocked white people's tears in a viral segment, Reid couldn't contain her own liberal tears as she confronted the end of her program, which primarily focused on her disdain for President Donald Trump and how conservatives are " racist. " Many noted the irony of the situation, as her public display of emotion starkly contrasted with her past criticism, provoking backlash from viewers who feel no empathy for her meltdown.

On Monday, Reid posted a video of herself crying on social media while addressing her program’s cancellation. She struggled to regain her composure before shifting to patting herself on the back for adding so-called “value” to the media spectrum. 

“My show had value…And that,” Reid said as she began crying. “I’m sorry…What I was doing had value.”

However, let’s go back in time to when Reid ridiculed white people for their tears. 

“There’s a thing about both white vigilantism and white tears, particularly white male tears,” she said in a previous video. “Really white tears in general because that is what Karens are, right? They Karen-out, then as soon as it gets caught, they bring waterworks. White men can get away with that too.” 

Social media users were quick to call out the hypocrisy of the liberal talking head, pointing out her video did not age well. 

Editor's Note: Major shakeups are occurring across mainstream media networks as radical, left-wing talking heads are being shown the door. The leftist media are losing the ideological battle for America in real-time. 

