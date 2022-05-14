MSNBC Guest Hysterically Declares Clarence Thomas ‘Most Corrupt Justice in History’

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas stands up for the American’s freedoms, while daring to be a Black conservative, so it’s no surprise the leftist media feels the need to continually tear him down.

During MSNBC’s “The Cross Examination,” The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal condemned Thomas saying he is, “arguably the most corrupt justice in American history.”

After playing a video of Thomas making a statement about the leaked Roe v. Wade Supreme Court draft opinion, Mystal called out Thomas for “lecturing” Americans on respecting the Court as an institution.

Thomas said trust in the institution is “gone forever” adding “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder. It’s like kind of an infidelity that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it.”

Mystal then threw Thomas’s wife, Ginni into the equation, claiming she is “just as corrupt as Thomas.”

“We have never in American history had a situation where a justice’s spouse is out there advocating for things, pinning medals on people and then bringing those people to their spouse’s courtroom. That just doesn’t happen.”

The left has previously taken aim at Ginni when she called on then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to challenge President Trump’s 2020 election loss, as they claimed she may have tried to influence the Court.

Mystal continued to bash Thomas, "For one of the – if not the – most corrupt justices in American history to then be lecturing other people on the sacredness of the institution, that is mind-bogglingly insulting, but this is what Clarence Thomas does,” urging him to held accountable for his so-called ‘wrong’ actions.

In reply to a Fox News article on the exchange, an account mocking Joe Biden’s “Ministry of Truth” tweeted “The Pillsbury Doughboy Troll Doll is right, guys. Clarence Thomas is terrible.”

The Pillsbury Doughboy Troll Doll is right, guys. Clarence Thomas is terrible. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 14, 2022

Elie Mystal, who writes for the Nation and Above the Law, returned to MSNBC this week to call Justice Thomas "who of the most corrupt justices in history." it is another insulting and unsupported claim dressed up as legal analysis... https://t.co/sCjWOtQ4l2 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 14, 2022

In sharing the article, Jonathan Turley, an attorney and legal analyst, pointed out that Mystal's remarks was “another insulting and unsupported claim dressed up as legal analysis.”