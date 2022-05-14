MSNBC Guest Hysterically Declares Clarence Thomas ‘Most Corrupt Justice in History’

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: May 14, 2022 4:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
MSNBC Guest Hysterically Declares Clarence Thomas ‘Most Corrupt Justice in History’

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas stands up for the American’s freedoms, while daring to be a Black conservative, so it’s no surprise the leftist media feels the need to continually tear him down. 

During MSNBC’s “The Cross Examination,” The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal condemned Thomas saying he is, “arguably the most corrupt justice in American history.”

After playing a video of Thomas making a statement about the leaked Roe v. Wade Supreme Court draft opinion, Mystal called out Thomas for “lecturing” Americans on respecting the Court as an institution. 

Thomas said trust in the institution is “gone forever” adding “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder. It’s like kind of an infidelity that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it.”

Mystal then threw Thomas’s wife, Ginni into the equation, claiming she is “just as corrupt as Thomas.” 

“We have never in American history had a situation where a justice’s spouse is out there advocating for things, pinning medals on people and then bringing those people to their spouse’s courtroom. That just doesn’t happen.”

The left has previously taken aim at Ginni when she called on then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to challenge President Trump’s 2020 election loss, as they claimed she may have tried to influence the Court. 

Mystal continued to bash Thomas, "For one of the – if not the – most corrupt justices in American history to then be lecturing other people on the sacredness of the institution, that is mind-bogglingly insulting, but this is what Clarence Thomas does,” urging him to held accountable for his so-called ‘wrong’ actions. 

In reply to a Fox News article on the exchange, an account mocking Joe Biden’s “Ministry of Truth” tweeted “The Pillsbury Doughboy Troll Doll is right, guys. Clarence Thomas is terrible.” 

In sharing the article, Jonathan Turley, an attorney and legal analyst, pointed out that Mystal's remarks was “another insulting and unsupported claim dressed up as legal analysis.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Poll Results Show Democrats May Be Doomed in Midterms Over Pro-Abortion Obsession
Rebecca Downs
BLM Co-Founder Plays the Victim After Claiming Candace Owens Harassed Her
Sarah Arnold
White House FINALLY Corrects False Tweet, Over 24 Hours Later
Rebecca Downs
Melania Trump Finally Addresses Being Snubbed by Vogue
Sarah Arnold
Donald Trump Made His Endorsement in the PA Gubernatorial Race and People Definitely Have Thoughts
Rebecca Downs
Marvel Has Fallen to the Woke Mob, Introduces Transgender Superheroes
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular