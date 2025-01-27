White People, You are Responsible for High Egg Prices

Political commentator Elie Mystal blames White Americans for the surge in egg prices. Why? Because they voted for President Donald Trump.

During a segment on MSNBC, Mystal discussed the changes Trump has already made in the first week of his second term. Part of the conversation focused on how the media should cover the administration.

Host Ali Velshi said: “Some have described it as a shock and awe campaign, which might be what it is. I guess the danger is in covering Trump 2.0, how do we deal with this?”

Mystal responded, chiding the media for acting surprised at the executive orders Trump signed related to issues like immigration, DEI, and others. “I don’t like the shock and awe version of this, because if you had been paying attention, they wrote it down,” Mystal said. “They told you exactly what they were going to do and exactly how you were going to do it.”

Predictably, Mystal launched into one of his “White People Bad” diatribes, blaming them for egg prices and other problems.

A majority of white people voted for this. This is the disgusting version of America that people want And oh, by the way, eggs are still more expensive. So you didn't even get that. Great job, white folks. In terms of how we cover it as a media group, we have to stop acting like any of these things have any basis in reality.

The commentator continued, slamming the president over his immigration and DEI policies.

There is no question about whether or not birthright citizenship is constitutional. It just is. There is no question about whether or not the Civil Rights Act should apply. It just does. Every time the media tries to sanewash Trump, whitewash Trump, explain Trump, defend Trump, what they're doing is muddying the waters on these issues that we have already decided.

Mystal honed in on the DEI issue, saying that “If Trump wants to end DEI programs, that’s legal” and that “DEI is a policy invented by White folks to try to stop other White folks from being racist.”

He added:

If they want to end the policy, the next media question shouldn't be like, ‘Oh my God, you're ending DEI.’ The next media question should be, ‘Okay, so what are you doing to combat racism and employment and hiring? What are you doing to combat sexism and employment and hiring in the federal government, the largest employer in the country?’ Because if the answer is nothing, well, then that becomes illegal. Well, then that violates the Civil Rights Act. That violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, the Equal Protection Clause.

For starters, Mystal’s claim about White folks being responsible for high egg prices is true to a certain extent – if he’s talking about how former President Joe Biden’s policies led to rampant inflation. Perhaps we should also blame the White folks who voted for the former president as well, right?

Of course, that’s not an option given that Biden received the majority of Black and Hispanic votes, and folks like Mystal wouldn’t dare to go down that road.

Moreover, the notion that DEI was invented to stop White folks from being racist is silly when you look at the facts. The numbers reveal that DEI was invented to help White women, not racial minorities.

Unfortunately, folks like Mystal get paid big bucks to go on television to call White folks who disagree with the left racist, so facts such as these are not important to him.