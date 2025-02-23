It’s Over: Joy Reid’s MSNBC Show Canceled

Good riddance! Sayonara! Joy Reid is OUT!

MSNBC has canceled Joy Reid's evening show, "The ReidOut," as part of a significant overhaul under new network president Rebecca Kutler. The 7 p.m. program, known for its strong criticism of President Donald Trump, will be replaced by a panel show co-hosted by Alicia Menendez, Michael Steele, and Symone Sanders Townsend. This move addresses the declining viewership that has caused MSNBC to fall behind Fox News. Nielsen Media Research indicated a 53 percent drop in primetime viewership since Trump's election.

This is the first significant change in the network’s program since Kutler took over. She reportedly plans to announce additional programming changes to MSNBC’s daytime, primetime, and weekend shows.

Before she was demoted to the 7 p.m. time slot, Reid earned $3 million a year hosting her nightly 8 p.m. show. Reid has been with the network since 2011 and has attracted only 759,000 viewers since the 2024 election—a stark decline from the 1.4 million viewers she had before President Donald Trump's victory. Reid has experienced a 28 percent drop in viewership since Trump announced his presidential candidacy again.

Reid has made outrageous comments about Trump and conservatives in the past without any evidence to support her claims.

In January, Reid compared the Trump administration's efforts to deport illegal immigrants, as well as its policies in general, to the Holocaust and Hitler.

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the host of Inside with Jen Psaki, is expected to receive additional airtime. Alex Wagner will continue as a correspondent but will step back from hosting the 9 p.m. ET program. Wagner moved away from primetime hosting when Rachel Maddow transitioned from a weekly show to nightly programming during the first 100 days of the Trump administration. The network may add Politico’s Eugene Daniels and New York University law professor Melissa Murray to its programming.

In December, I reported on several MSNBC hosts who took significant pay cuts in order to keep their jobs.

Maddow, one of the first hosts to take a pay cut, reduced her annual salary from $30 million to just $25 million after agreeing to stay with the network for another five years. Jonathon Lemire, co-host of “Morning Joe,” has also received a new contract with a lower salary.