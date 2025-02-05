Jasmine Crockett’s Unhinged Rant About ‘White Tears’ Is Crazy Even for Her

During her appearance on CNN's "Laura Coates Live" earlier this week, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) went for a particularly unhinged take as she ranted about "white tears" and other racist remarks. Her comments have been showcased, criticized, and even became a trending topic over X.

After she ranted and raved against Elon Musk for some minutes with Coates, the conversation moved to discuss Darren Beattie, an acting undersecretary at the State Department whose social media posts have come under fire.

Crockett wouldn't even let Coates provide background to the situation as she ranted and raved about President Donald Trump, accusing him of being "a white supremacist" and rambling about "the white boys" and "the white tears."

"We right now have a white supremacist that is sitting in the White House. He is backed up by other white supremacists. And if you really want to know who the criminals are in this country, you can Google it," she claimed, not only levying such an accusation against the president, but then going for questionable statistics on violent crimes.



"You don't have to trust me," she continued. "But the people that commit 80 percent. of the most violent crimes in this country are white supremacists. Yet, for whatever reason, they sit and they serve at the pleasure of the president. They are the ones that were there on January 6th tearing our democracy down physically. And now, we have them tearing us down right here from within."

According to 2019 statistics from the FBI, "Black or African American" offenders were more likely than any race to commit "Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter," accounting for 51.2 percent of arrests.

Jasmine Crockett says 80% of the most violent criminals are white supremacists. How does @cnn not even remotely challenge this? It’s just complete and total bullshit. Reality: over half of all murders are committed by black men, most with black victims. pic.twitter.com/W1z9W39j2r — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 4, 2025

Coates jumped in to correct Crockett, though merely on Trump, reminding that "President Trump, of course, has denied any allegations of the white supremacists." She also later tried to ask the congresswoman if Trump firing Beattie in the past "change[s] your opinion anyway?"

"I don't care what he says. I don't care what he says," Crockett ranted. She also insisted that Trump's firing of Beattie does not change her opinion of him. "And the coddling is for the white boys. That's what's happening right now. I am tired of the white tears. Listen, if you are competent, you are not concerned," she insisted.

Her comments got worse from there, as she went after some of her female colleagues on the Hill, who until this point, hadn't even been part of the conversation.



"When I walk into Congress every single day, you know why I don't feel away and why you can't make me doubt who I am is because I know that I had to work 10 times as hard as they did just to get into the seat," she insisted. "When you look and you compare me to Marjorie Taylor Greene or me to Lauren Boebert, there is no comparison. And that is the life that we have always lived." Both women have served on the Oversight Committee with Crockett before, with MTG and Crockett having gotten into it in the past.

From there, she continued to rant about "white boys," adding that "the only people that are crying are the mediocre white boys that have been beaten out by people that historically have had to work so much harder." It devolved even further from there with more wild accusations. "This is why they don't want us to have education. This is why they are trying to literally say we won't fund the [historically black colleges and universities], because they know that if they've already gone after affirmative action and they're saying, you know what, don't allow them to come in to say these [predominantly white institutions], as we call them, don't allow them to come into these institutions."

To say "they don't want us to have education," likely referring to Trump and Republicans, is preposterous and a boundless claim. Further, Trump even restored funding to HBCUs during his first term. The 2023 case to dismantle affirmative action, Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, was about fairness and not violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

"We know why they created the HBCUs in the first place. It was because they wouldn't allow us into the white institutions. And so now they're not allowing us in. And now they're saying, you know what, we're also going to defund the HBCUs. You know why? Because they don't want any more Kamala Harrises. They don't want any more Jasmine Crocketts," the congresswoman continued.

"But I got news for them. I don't care what they do. We will fight to the end to make sure that we get our due because, again, if you want to talk about the people that shouldn't be in this country, you probably need to look in the mirror," she continued, going for one last insult towards the end of the segment. "Because the last time I checked, the Native Americans who summer ICE have been rounding up or the Puerto Ricans who are absolutely Americans, listen, the only people that came and colonized this place are your ancestors, Trump."

Rep Jasmine Crockett: “I am tired of the white tears. When you compare me to MTG or me to Lauren Boebert, there is no comparison. And that is the life that we have always lived. So the only people that are crying are the mediocre white boys.”



What??? pic.twitter.com/1ZVvreeLbB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2025

The congresswoman ended not only on a bitter, but also false, note when it comes to Trump's ancestry. His grandfather came to the United States from Germany in 1885 and his mother came from Scotland in 1929.

The congresswoman has also been making headlines for more divisive remarks against the president on other shows. While speaking with MSNBC’s Alex Witt, she referred to Trump as "a thug," and ramped up the fearmongering even further. "Let me tell you: We have a thug in charge of the United States. And if we don’t wake up, we may not have a United States, because right now he has only been successful in being a divider in chief," she told Witt.

Crockett represents the most blue district in Texas. She won reelection last November with 84.9 percent of the vote.

Democrats are still in the minority, though, and many members are much more vulnerable than she is. This does nothing to help her party that is already in disarray, with last week’s Quinnipiac University poll showing a 57-31 percent unfavorable rating for the party. It looks like they surely must want to keep losing.