Another Quinnipiac Poll Shows Record Lows for Democrats

On Wednesday, Quinnipiac University released a new poll, with this one coming less than a month after their late January poll. That poll, as Matt covered, showed the Democratic Party at an all-time unfavorable rating, 57-31 percent. Another poll, conducted February 13-17 with 1,039 registered voters, found more bad news, given how poorly congressional Democrats are perceived.

According to the latest poll, Democrats in Congress have just a 22 percent approval rating, while 68 percent disapprove. Not only is that a record low, with Quinnipiac having asked such a question among registered voters since March 2009, but they're also facing heat form their own voters. By 49-40 percent, Democratic voters disapprove of the way Democrats in Congress are doing their job.

Republicans in Congress, meanwhile, are at an all-time high. They enjoy a 40 percent approval rating and a 52 percent disapproval rating. While it's still not a net positive, the -12 is at least certainly better than the -46 saddling Democrats. Further, keep in mind what a low approval rating Congress in general has.

This comes as last month's poll showed voters pretty much evenly split on their view of the Republican Party, which had a 45-43 percent unfavorable view. This too was a record high since the question was asked of voters going back to November 2008.

"It's a sobering slap down of historic proportions for the Democrats in Congress. Their Republican counterparts take a victory lap as the Democrats try to get their footing," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy is quoted as saying in light of this latest poll.

The poll does show negative marks for Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, especially as the latter's approval rating went from 46-43 percent to 45-49 percent. However, even with such a poll included, RealClearPolling still gives Trump a net +2.3 approval rating, and 538 is slightly better, with a net +2.5 approval rating for the president.

Further, the poll also showed that a majority of respondents, at 57 percent, approve of Trump's day one executive order declaring that the federal government recognizes that there are two sexes, male and female.

Even though such a question doesn't directly involve Trump, there's more good news for the president in the high amount of voters who say they are "satisfied" with how the country is doing. Forty percent say they are either "very satisfied" (17 percent) or "somewhat satisfied" (23 percent) with "the way things are going in the nation today," while 58 percent say they're either somewhat dissatisfied (16 percent) or "very dissatisfied" (42 percent). The 40 percent figure is highest from a Quinnipiac University poll since September 2019.

As much as Democrats may want to gloat over Musk and Trump's numbers, and they have done so, they themselves may want to sit this one out, given that they're experiencing all time lows in two consecutive polls now.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

In sharing at and laughing at the poll numbers, CNN's Scott Jennings mentioned radical leftists such as Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who goes on racist rants, as well as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who during protests against Musk tried to lead some rather cringeworthy rants. Then there's Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a member of the far-left Squad who has been more unhinged than usual, including as she goes after Musk as well as Vice President JD Vance.

Further, as we covered earlier on Wednesday, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) has called for a "revolution" against Trump and Musk. He even made the video clip of such remarks the pinned post of his X account.