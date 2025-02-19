AOC Needlessly Inserts Herself Into JD Vance-Elon Musk Thread

Vice President JD Vance has certainly had a banner few days, and that involves doing what he does best: ruffling the feathers of those on the left. On Monday, as Matt covered, Vance responded to Mehdi Hasan, an anti-Israel commentator. Making the exchange even more wild is that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the far-left Squad, also felt the need to weigh in.

In a quoted repost of Vance's reply, AOC mostly made her post about his remarks in Munich last week, rather than Hasan. The vice president spoke at the Munich Security Conference on Friday to deliver some hard truths about threats to Europe, highlighting how the real threats come from within, especially with free speech concerns.

Tagging Vance, the congresswoman claimed that he "lied to the world in Munich," and later added to "Look in the mirror."

Most of the post was about herself and the horrors of having to face the consequences of her own actions, specifically urging illegal immigrants to evade U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). As a result, Tom Homan, the border czar for the Trump administration has spoken out against AOC and has recently revealed he's referred her to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

AOC's post also included a screenshot from MSNBC coverage, "Trump’s border czar ups the ante against Ocasio-Cortez, seeks DOJ investigation." Madeline has also covered such a development.

What does this have to do with Vance and Hasan's exchange, which involved the latter trying to equate blocking access for the Associated Press and Vance's valid concerns about free speech in Europe? It's not clear. If anything, perhaps AOC was just looking to make herself more relevant by inserting herself into the conversation and playing the victim.

AOC's post, as well as Vance's memorable past few days, were discussed during Tuesday night's edition of "The Tony Kinnett Cast."

The news about Hasan doesn't end there. He's invited Vance to appear on his show on Peacock. He previously had a show on MSNBC, though it was canceled. Such an appearance from the vice president looks to be a no-go.

Hasan also recently reacted to news of a small plane crash in Covington, Georgia, by putting out a since-deleted post declaring, "Make American Planes Crash Again." Many have taken to reminding that Hasan took great umbrage to a joke late last October made on air during "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip." As Ryan Girdusky told Hasan, "I hope your beeper doesn't go off." Girdusky was removed from the show during a commercial break and fired, though Hasan was invited back.

Mehdi Hasan got Ryan Girdusky fired from CNN because he couldn’t take a joke. Now he makes an even worse joke and we’re supposed to just ignore it. pic.twitter.com/uF2AVCOSih — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 18, 2025

Mehdi Hasan deleted this tweet because it exposes that he is an extremist.



It would be a shame if it went viral. pic.twitter.com/yaT58gE6ac — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 18, 2025