Dems Might Debate Themselves Into a Total Civil War Over the Latest Quinnipiac Poll

Democrats are the party of suck, precisely the phrase ‘you suck.’ The party’s favorability among voters has collapsed. Republicans are more popular among voters, and it’s not even close. It’s been trending this way for years, something some Democrats noted as a critique of their party’s disastrous showing in 2024. The latest Quinnipiac poll also rips open the 2024 wound; never has the Democratic Party been viewed so unfavorably:

Advertisement

Voters' views of the Democratic Party and Republican Party set new records since the Quinnipiac University Poll began asking voters about the parties in November 2008. In today's poll, 31 percent of voters have a favorable opinion of the Democratic Party, while 57 percent have an unfavorable opinion. This is the highest percentage of voters having an unfavorable opinion of the Democratic Party since the Quinnipiac University Poll began asking this question. Forty-three percent of voters have a favorable opinion of the Republican Party, while 45 percent have an unfavorable opinion. This is the highest percentage of voters having a favorable opinion of the Republican Party since the Quinnipiac University Poll began asking this question. This marks the biggest favorability advantage the Republican Party (43 percent) has held over the Democratic Party (31 percent) since the Quinnipiac University Poll began asking these questions.

Democrats know they need to do something to get out of the wilderness. No one is arguing to stay the course, but everyone has a different take on rejuvenating the party. One area that will likely cause some discomfort is reaching out to working-class voters. Democrats lost working-class whites, but now non-white working-class voters are drifting into the GOP—the 2024 election solidified that shift. Granted, some have been also trying to quell fears that the Democratic Party is on life support, and don’t overanalyze the polls (via NYT):

Only one thing for Dems to do - quadruple down on calling everyone Nazi. https://t.co/IAc9w5NQEr — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 29, 2025

NEW Party Favorability poll (Net)



🔴 Republican's: -2 (+24)

🔵 Democrat's: -26



New high for Republicans



Quinnipiac — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) January 29, 2025

I’ve never seen a poll like this…



🔵Democratic Party:

31% - Favorable

57% - Unfavorable (-26)



The Democratic Party has never been more unpopular in modern-American history. pic.twitter.com/R4vbXZYA3A — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 29, 2025

Many loud voices in the party are demanding a reckoning, and a reinvention. But others envision less an overhaul than a wait-and-see approach, hoping to harness what they expect will be a backlash of public opinion against Mr. Trump’s ambitious White House agenda to capture the House of Representatives in 2026. The divide does not fall neatly along ideological lines. Some of the most moderate and progressive Democrats alike are aligned in seeking a sharp course correction to reverse the party’s erosion of support, especially among working-class voters. “We need deep changes and hard conversations, not nibbling around the margins,” said Representative Pat Ryan, a Democrat who represents a swing district north of New York City and who outperformed the top of the ticket by one of the wider margins in the nation. “At the core, the brand is weakened to the point that, without members running against it in tough districts, we can’t get to a majority, which is structurally untenable.” Democrats who share this bleaker outlook see statistical signs of the party’s decline everywhere: Blue states are ceding population to red states. Voter registration figures are mostly headed in the wrong direction. More Americans are identifying with the G.O.P. than with Democrats. And Democrats lost ground last year among core constituencies including lower-income, Latino and younger voters as Mr. Trump swept every battleground state. […] Some Democrats see the party’s losses in 2024 as more situational than systemic. They blame Mr. Biden for ignoring polling that showed the public was gravely troubled by his age, and for withdrawing so late and in such a politically weakened state that Ms. Harris effectively inherited his unpopularity without enough time to carve out a separate identity for herself. “There were people who were just very unhappy with the incumbent administration, and all they needed to know about Harris was she worked with Biden,” said Jared Bernstein, who was the chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers for Mr. Biden.

Advertisement

The obsession with the popular vote margin embodies how Democrats become all-consumed in the minutiae. They’re obsessing over facts and figures to marginalize Trump’s 2024 while missing the point: You lost. Trying to take figures that illustrate where Democrats fell short in a vain attempt to cobble together a moral victory narrative is why this party has run awry. There’s no accountability; they think they’re still right. You lost the privilege when Trump swept all the swing states. Either way, you do the math, and the result is the same: Trump wins, and Harris loses. Who cares about whether this margin or that figure was better for Biden four years ago? Who cares? He got booted by his party.

I have a feeling that Democrats will eat themselves inside out over data sets that are irrelevant to future elections. 2024 is over. What are you going to do for 2026 and 2028? Right now, it’s nothing because they’re still trying to make the case that MAGA hasn’t taken hold in America when it's more entrenched than ever, thanks to their illiberal and unhinged antics over the better part of a decade. The discussion on how to move forward will always come back to faulty data sets that only show what Democrats lost, with or without the shoddy paint job hiding that fact. Democrats risk devolving into a Colombo crime family internal leadership struggle that could prove both bloody and crippling. And like the Colombo family, Democrats could end up like them now: the weakest of the Five Families in New York City. Democrats are starting to become a weak, regional party whose base is comprised of gays, wine-guzzling white women, and rich college-educated extremists, all of which aren’t enough to win national elections or exhibit broad appeal.

Advertisement

It’s the weirdo club, with Tim Walz as its chairman.