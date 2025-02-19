Ed Markey Calls for a 'Revolution' Against Trump, Musk

Congressional Democrats have been pulling out all the ridiculous stops to speak out against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk who are getting to the bottom of government waste and fraud. Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), in a post he himself appears to be proud of, given it's currently pinned to his political account on X, called for revolution.

Standing outside in snow-covered Boston with a bullhorn adorned with leftist stickers, including one saying "Black Lives Matter," the senator spoke about the start of the American Revolution, and other similar "revolutions," including one against Trump and Musk. "This is the city of revolutionaries, from the American Revolution, to create checks and balances in the United States Constitution so that we did not have a dictator, a king, the way those way those colonists were living under it!" The crowd could be heard agreeing enthusiastically.

"And they fought, all along Massachusetts Avenue, all coming out, the minutemen and women to say, 'no taxation without representation!'" As Markey continued, his remarks were momentarily drowned out by cheers from the crowd. "The American Revolution started here," he went on to remind. "The revolution of abolitionism started here, the revolution of the suffragette movement started here, the revolution of same-sex marriage started here, the revolution against the war in Vietnam started here, the revolution against Donald Trump and Elon Musk, it starts here," the senator emphasized.

Although there were cheers for every kind of "revolution" that Markey mentioned, the cheers were particularly loud for that last mention against Trump and Musk.

As the senator spoke, a crowd of supporters were gathered, many carrying flags and/or signs, including the pink and blue transgender flag. One visible sign read, "SAY NO TO HATE." Another sign held behind Markey read on one side, "NO KINGS," and on the other, "NO FASCIST USA."

Markey's post currently has 13,000 replies, with many calling the senator out for using such language. This is not only when it comes to concerning calls for a "revolution," but also because a favorite narrative of the left, including Markey, is to rant and rave about January 6.

Others in the replies and quoted reposts also called him out for a lack of concern about the fraud that Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have been uncovering.

