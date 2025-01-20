Here's Trump's First Executive Order

Donald J. Trump is officially the 47th president of the United States. He outlined a lengthy agenda in his inaugural address, previewing the slew of expected executive orders related to energy independence, immigration, and restoring law and order. Well, we have our first, and it relates to climate change.

We’re done with the Paris Climate Agreement again (via Politico):

President Donald Trump will withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement for the second time, delivering a blow to the effort to keep global temperatures from rising to dangerous levels. The president announced plans to exit the nearly 200-nation pact on Monday in a White House press release outlining a forthcoming executive order. The process will take a full year from the date the Trump administration formally notifies the United Nations climate body. While the U.S. can still participate in annual climate negotiations, it will do so with less influence than before. The move will take the world’s largest economy and the biggest historical contributor to climate change out of the global pact that aims to mitigate rising temperatures and the problems they are causing around the world, including more devastating hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters and displacement of people from the hardest-hit areas. The U.S. withdrawal further imperils nations’ already slim hopes of preventing 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming since the Industrial Revolution began. Analyses have shown the Paris agreement sharply reduced projected levels of warming. Its backers contend those forecasts prove the deal’s goal-setting and peer pressure yields a positive effect, even if nations consistently fall short of their own targets.

Yeah, we don’t care. It’s done. Over. Enough with this climate change nonsense because no one cares, guys. Wildfires in California wiped out almost a generation of greenhouse gas reductions in 2020. And yet, no one gets on Gavin Newsom and other leaders for following basic fire prevention measures, like clearing brush from wildfire-prone zones to protect flowers and other pieces of useless foliage. The result is the LA fire, now the costliest natural disaster in American history. So, please, spare us. No one cares about global temperatures when they’ve lost everything. Also, what analyses? The same ones that said the Arctic Ice Cap would vanish by 2013.