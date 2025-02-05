Are Harsher Penalties Coming for Threatening Supreme Court Justices?
Schumer Seems to Be Awfully Confused About Winning

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 05, 2025 7:00 PM
As Townhall has been covering, Democrats have had some rather deranged reactions to Elon Musk and the power that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been exercising to rein in government. Among them is Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who as Matt highlighted earlier, was a pathetic part of the protest involving Musk's access to the Treasury Department.

Leading up to a particularly cringeworthy chant, the 74-year-old insisted, practically tripping over his own words, "that we cannot allow--we cannot allow Elon Musk and a small group of people to secretly, behind closed doors, take away our privacy, take away our dollars, take away everything we have! We are gonna fight this fight, I am gonna stand with you in this fight, and we will win!" Other Democrats gathered chanted "we will win" before Schumer then led them in that awkward chant, raising his fists and holding hands with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who was standing beside him. Still clutching Waters' hand in his in the air, Schumer changed the chant to "we won't rest!" 

Rep. Al Green (D-TX), who earlier on Wednesday announced that he is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, could be seen waving his cane in agreement right beside him. 

To make the matter even more amusing, Schumer himself shared a clip of the chant that could very well induce ear bleeding. 

If there was a time that Schumer should have been and be concerned with winning, it would have been for the 2024 elections and upcoming 2026 midterms. Republicans not only kept control of the House last November, they also won back control of the Senate, with Schumer losing his status as majority leader. 

Schumer, just as other top Democrats have, has also gone after Musk on social media. While not all posts have mentioned Musk by name, their meaning is pretty clear including when it comes to a post tagging House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). It begins by lamenting how "Democracy does not work in the shadows." Democracy was mentioned several times from there, even though we live in a constitutional republic. 

Another post, which Musk himself took note of to mock, mentions DOGE and laments how supposedly an "unelected shadow government is conducting a hostile takeover of the federal government."

Musk posted a picture to his X account on Wednesday of Schumer meeting with Alex Soros, the son of unelected billionaire George Soros. The younger Soros has met with countless Democratic officials and chairs the Board of Directors of the Open Society Foundations. He even reposted Schumer, as Musk also highlighted. 

With Democrats behaving like this, especially if Republicans actually put in the work for the 2026 midterms, 2028 presidential election and beyond, they may keep losing. If anything, such performative behavior further cements how they have a 57-31 percent unfavorable rating with the American people. 

While Schumer himself may not be ashamed of such chants, and, in fact, is even promoting them, this doesn't exactly point to a winning strategy. Further, it's a strategy that has Republicans in fits of laughter, as was the case with Scott Jennings reacting on CNN on Tuesday night, though he wasn't the only one. 

During the panel discussion on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip" about Musk and the unhinged Democratic reactions, Jennings could be seen barely containing his laughter, asking if they could play the montage again. Even host Abby Phillip laughing as she asked panelist Gretchen Carlson for her response, which involved how "the Democrats need a real leader," as "they have been caught completely flat-footed with the entire Trump presidency," especially since, as Carlson reminded, Trump's done what he's been saying he'll do. That being said, Carlson also warned "it may be too late."

