Border Chief Greg Bovino Gives Shout Out to Chicago PD Superintendent Larry Snelling

There have been several local police departments, including Minneapolis, that have openly refused to cooperate with ICE enforcement efforts in their cities.

Not too long ago, Chicago was accused of taking this non-cooperation one step further: there were reports that the Chicago Police Department (CPD) was ordered to "stand down" during anti-ICE protests back in October. This included audio reportedly from a 911 dispatcher relaying the stand-down order. During a press conference following the incident, CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling was asked about the alleged stand-down order.

"The chief of Patrol at that time had no information that anyone was in danger and let me just be clear about one other thing when it comes to these federal agents, these Federal Agents can handle themselves all right," Snelling said. He also reminded Chicagoans that federal agents had evert right to use force against anti-ICE rioters, and warned Leftists to not break the law.

"You may not like what they're doing, I can understand that there's a lot of emotions out there. But that does not mean that you get to commit a crime, especially one that could lead to deadly force," Snelling said at that press conference.

Now, following the shooting of Leftist agitator Renee Good in Minneapolis, Snelling is standing with ICE. Snelling even earned a shout-out from Border Chief Greg Bovino for his remarks from October

Chicago Police Superintendent Snelling, a cop's cop through and through, tells it like it is. Perhaps agitators here in Minnesota will take heed. 🇺🇸 🇺🇲 #USBP https://t.co/ccOa0ASHCS — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) January 12, 2026

"Chicago Police Superintendent Snelling, a cop's cop through and through, tells it like it is. Perhaps agitators here in Minnesota will take heed," Bovino wrote on X, tying Snelling's past remarks to the Leftist violence we saw in Minneapolis this past week.

Of course, the problems we're seeing in Chicago, Minneapolis, and elsewhere could be addressed if local law enforcement agencies agreed to cooperate with ICE and honor things like ICE detainers. Doing so means ICE wouldn't have to send hundreds of agents to cities to round up illegals. But Democrats made their choice, and now they're reaping what they've sown.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

