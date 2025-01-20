TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the...
The Legal Rebellion Against Trump Has Begun
Here's Trump's First Executive Order
Trump Vows to Bring Back American Greatness While Trashing the Serial Failures of...
Wild-Eyed Leftists Set Up Guillotine in DC to Protest Trump's Inauguration
Predictable: Lefty Nonprofits Sue Trump Administration Over DOGE Hours After President is...
Trump Admin Ends CBP One, Cancels All Appointments. Watch How Some Undocumented Aliens...
Trump May Release the JFK, MLK Assassination Documents This Week
NPR Guest Declares Lee Greenwood Is Spreading 'Propaganda'
Here’s Who Didn’t Show Up to Trump’s Inauguration
Adam Schiff's Response to Preemptive Pardon May Shock You
How About a Group Cry: Time Magazine Posts Mental Health Guide for Libs...
Local Prosecutors Need Pam Bondi and Kash Patel at DOJ
Tipsheet

Mark Milley's Portrait Gone From the Pentagon Almost As Soon As It Went Up

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 20, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley may have been preemptively pardoned by now former President Joe Biden on Monday, just hours before President Donald Trump took office once more, but that doesn't mean it was all a good day for him. That same day, his portrait was shown gone from the Pentagon hallway, which quickly became a trending topic over X.

Advertisement

The portrait had just been unveiled 10 days before, on January 10. As CNN's Natasha Bertrand posted at the time when the portrait was unveiled, there's a map of Ukraine shown on his desk.

The White House looks to be remaining tight-lipped. As The Hill reported on Monday about the portrait:

A spokesperson for the Pentagon confirmed the portrait was taken down but deferred comment to the White House.

A spokesperson for the White House national security council declined to comment on why the portrait was taken down.

The portrait, which had just been unveiled on Jan. 10, hung in the Joint Chiefs hallway next to those of other former chairmen.

While Trump picked Milley during his first term in late 2018, the two clashed tremendously. Milley was criticized for how he "not only went around Trump, he put himself ahead of Trump." He also was labeled a "traitor," especially for his actions to do with China, as the then chairman assured China, namely Gen. Li Zuocheng, that he would let him know if the United States was going to launch an attack in the final months of Trump's first term. Former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller revealed he did not authorize Milley to contact China. 

Milley also gained attention for speaking with then Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on January 8, 2021, not long after the events of January 6. "This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike," Pelosi said in a letter that day, as Townhall covered at the time

Recommended

What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the Liberal Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement

He's also infamous for his concern about woke issues when it comes to "white rage" and defending Critical Race Theory. Especially on that front, we're in for a very new era of the second Trump administration, with Trump's pick for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, now expected to be confirmed in the coming days. As we covered last Memorial Day, shortly before it was released, Hegseth's new book, "The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free," has decried "how the military allowed itself to go woke," with Hegseth also speaking about a need to "save" the Pentagon. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the Liberal Media Matt Vespa
Here's Trump's First Executive Order Matt Vespa
Adam Schiff's Response to Preemptive Pardon May Shock You Rebecca Downs
Trump Admin Ends CBP One, Cancels All Appointments. Watch How Some Undocumented Aliens Reacted. Leah Barkoukis
Fauci Issues Statement After Pre-Emptive Pardon. Conservatives Respond. Leah Barkoukis
Jake Tapper Did Not Just Say That During Trump's Inauguration Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the Liberal Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement