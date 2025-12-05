VIP
Here's Why I'm Concerned
People Are Driving to Tim Walz's House and Calling Him This...It's Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 05, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

President Trump called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “seriously retarded” for allowing his state to become overrun with illegals and Somali gangs. The state has become the focal point of a reported $1 billion fraud scheme, where federal benefits were reallocated to al-Shabab terrorists in the Horn of Africa. It’s a circus, and while Walz said being attacked by Trump is a badge of honor, we knew it was peak cope. The man is now whining that people are coming to his house to scream “retard” as they drive by.  

The reactions to this story have been absolute cinema:

Absolutely hilarious. 

