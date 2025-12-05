People Are Driving to Tim Walz's House and Calling Him This...It's Hilarious

President Trump called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “seriously retarded” for allowing his state to become overrun with illegals and Somali gangs. The state has become the focal point of a reported $1 billion fraud scheme, where federal benefits were reallocated to al-Shabab terrorists in the Horn of Africa. It’s a circus, and while Walz said being attacked by Trump is a badge of honor, we knew it was peak cope. The man is now whining that people are coming to his house to scream “retard” as they drive by.

🚨 LMFAO! Tim Walz is whining because people are driving by his house and screaming “RETARD” out the window at him since Trump called him “seriously retarded.”



Yes, this is REAL.



Absolutely INCREDIBLE stuff. Great work, patriots 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ms3saYbr4D — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 4, 2025

The reactions to this story have been absolute cinema:

Tim Walz every time a car drives by his house https://t.co/Mqntrc4oCx pic.twitter.com/f90UKQqxG1 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) December 4, 2025

Each time someone drives by his house pic.twitter.com/Z9yRxzeOWB — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) December 4, 2025

Absolutely hilarious.

