Jasmine Crockett Just Got Caught in Another Scandal

When Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) isn’t busy trying to deceive the public about Jeffrey Epstein’s donations to Republicans, she’s dodging bills.

The lawmaker reportedly refuses to pay for her luxury home in Dallas, according to a Fox News Digital report.

Progressive firebrand and rumored Senate candidate Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has had an unpaid lien balance of over $3,000 against her luxury condo in Dallas for over a year, according to county records reviewed by Fox News Digital. A notice of a lien filed on April 11, 2024, which is publicly available on the Dallas County Clerk’s website, shows that Crockett owes the Westside Condominium Association a total of $3,047.79. The notice said that Crockett "is in default in her obligation for payment of assessments and has failed and refused and continues to fail and refuse, despite demand upon her, to pay the Association assessments and related charges properly levied against the Property." The lien gives the Westside Condominium Association in Dallas a legal claim on the unit, preventing Crockett from selling or transferring the property until the debt is paid. The Dallas County Clerk’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday evening that there is no record of the lien being released, indicating Crockett has still not paid the overdue amount.

Jasmine Crockett makes $174,000 a year in Congress.



The average Texan makes $52,885 per year.



Meanwhile, Crockett says she doesn’t “get enough money.”



Reminder: Jasmine has passed zero bills while in Congress. pic.twitter.com/EsAHEsUy6J — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) December 3, 2025

The report notes that Crockett bought the condominium in May 2014. The HOA fees are between $222 and $403.

This news comes after Crockett’s suspicious campaign expenses were exposed. Her campaign spent over $25,000 on high-end hotels and limousine services in 2025. She also spent almost $50,000 on security expenses.

Jasmine Crockett uses Charlie Kirk's death to attack White Americans.



“When we look at mass shootings, most of them are linked to neo-Nazism, or groups like the Proud Boys, or something else in that white supremacy lane.” pic.twitter.com/nhxAA5QgVc — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) September 12, 2025

Crockett recently suggested that she is considering running to represent Texas in the Senate.

The lawmaker is known not only for lying about Jeffrey Epstein, but also crime. She claimed that white supremacists are responsible for most of the crime in the United States.

