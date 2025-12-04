The Suspect in the J6 Pipe Bombing Incident Has Been Captured. Why the Story Could Vanish Soon.

This morning, the FBI arrested Brian Cole for attempting to pipe bomb the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees the night before the January 6 riot. It’s a case that has marred the bureau in controversy, as to how this person could slip away. Blessedly, the devices weren’t real, but it led to years of conspiracy theories, rightfully, about whether this incident was an inside job. It’s almost as embarrassing as the Secret Service probe into who brought cocaine into the Biden White House. They still don’t have a suspect.

Advertisement

There were no new tips that led to Cole’s arrest. It so happens that the bureau got its act together and made the arrest. He’s being charged with “use of an explosive device.” Four years after the incident, the FBI embarrassed itself, where its only update was that they learned the suspect is likely 5’7.”

🚨NOW— Bondi says the DC PIPE BOMBER Brian Cole JR has been charged with 18 U.S. c84 - Use of an explosive device.



"Today's arrest happened because the Trump Administration made this a PRIORITY.



This cold case languished for FOUR YEARS until Kash and Bongino came to the FBI." pic.twitter.com/6whfs6oVlD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2025

BREAKING: Bondi says there was NO new tip. NO new witnesses. Just good, diligent police and prosecutorial work.



It was the TRUMP FBI that solved this CRITICAL cold case. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/p7jYCWaVQ9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2025

.@FBIDirectorKash on arresting Brian Cole Jr as the DC Pipe Bomber:



"This is a good old-fashioned way of police; getting the job done. When you let good cops be cops, THIS is what happens." 👏🚨 pic.twitter.com/6qFwFrhta0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2025

#BREAKING: First alleged photo of Jan 6 D.C. pipe bomber suspect, Brian Cole Jr. pic.twitter.com/9atLakYRUy — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) December 4, 2025

Yet, while the authorities took their victory lap, this story could soon get buried. For starters, the suspect, Cole, is black. He’s also left-leaning—this doesn’t mesh well with ongoing liberal media narratives. There’s nothing that can be weaponized against President Trump or Republicans. We also know why the Biden FBI dragged its feet in this case. The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak has more:

So the J6 pipe bomber was a rich black kid with ties to Antifa who lived in the suburbs with his parents? pic.twitter.com/T4oUMtXJia — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) December 4, 2025

The accused pipe bomber worked for his father's "family-owned" bail bond company that focused on getting illegal immigrants out of jail, and which sued the Trump DHS. It lost the suit in November 2020, weeks before January 6. pic.twitter.com/BFarOMnvGq — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) December 4, 2025

Brian Cole, Jr. worked for a bail bonds company run by his father that worked to free illegal immigrants from ICE facilities and sued the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security. Weeks before 30-year-old Cole Jr. allegedly planted pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Democrat and Republican parties on January 6, 2021, a court ruled against the company in its lawsuit attacking the Trump administration on immigration issues, The Daily Wire has learned. An FBI affidavit in the case notes that the suspect works for a bail bond company and lives with his mother. Later in 2021, the company held a press conference bemoaning anti-black racism with a left-wing attorney. Cole Sr. and Benjamin Crump, who represented the family of Trayvon Martin, attempted to sic the Biden Department of Justice on a local Tennessee prosecutor who had raised questions about the bail bond company.

Advertisement

The story won’t disappear overnight—it’s too big—but it will degrade and vanish rapidly. That’s the rules if you’re the mainstream press. You know this: newsrooms nationwide were likely angry that the suspect wasn't some white guy wearing a MAGA hat.

Who thinks we should drag Christopher Wray back onto the Hill to answer some questions about why this investigation stalled?

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!