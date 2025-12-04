A Newsom Nihilist Nomination?
Tipsheet

The Suspect in the J6 Pipe Bombing Incident Has Been Captured. Why the Story Could Vanish Soon.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 04, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This morning, the FBI arrested Brian Cole for attempting to pipe bomb the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees the night before the January 6 riot. It’s a case that has marred the bureau in controversy, as to how this person could slip away. Blessedly, the devices weren’t real, but it led to years of conspiracy theories, rightfully, about whether this incident was an inside job. It’s almost as embarrassing as the Secret Service probe into who brought cocaine into the Biden White House. They still don’t have a suspect.

There were no new tips that led to Cole’s arrest. It so happens that the bureau got its act together and made the arrest. He’s being charged with “use of an explosive device.” Four years after the incident, the FBI embarrassed itself, where its only update was that they learned the suspect is likely 5’7.”  

Yet, while the authorities took their victory lap, this story could soon get buried. For starters, the suspect, Cole, is black. He’s also left-leaning—this doesn’t mesh well with ongoing liberal media narratives. There’s nothing that can be weaponized against President Trump or Republicans. We also know why the Biden FBI dragged its feet in this case.  The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak has more:

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI JANUARY 6 REPUBLICAN PARTY

Brian Cole, Jr. worked for a bail bonds company run by his father that worked to free illegal immigrants from ICE facilities and sued the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security. 

Weeks before 30-year-old Cole Jr. allegedly planted pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Democrat and Republican parties on January 6, 2021, a court ruled against the company in its lawsuit attacking the Trump administration on immigration issues, The Daily Wire has learned. An FBI affidavit in the case notes that the suspect works for a bail bond company and lives with his mother. 

Later in 2021, the company held a press conference bemoaning anti-black racism with a left-wing attorney. Cole Sr. and Benjamin Crump, who represented the family of Trayvon Martin, attempted to sic the Biden Department of Justice on a local Tennessee prosecutor who had raised questions about the bail bond company.

The story won’t disappear overnight—it’s too big—but it will degrade and vanish rapidly. That’s the rules if you’re the mainstream press. You know this: newsrooms nationwide were likely angry that the suspect wasn't some white guy wearing a MAGA hat. 

Who thinks we should drag Christopher Wray back onto the Hill to answer some questions about why this investigation stalled?

