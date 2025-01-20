BREAKING: Biden Issues Pre-Emptive Pardons on Last Day in Office

Just hours before Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons for a number of high-profile figures, shielding them from potential retribution by the incoming administration.

Advertisement

The pre-emptive pardons were announced Monday morning for Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, lawmakers and staff that served on the Jan. 6 Committee, including former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), and U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing. Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families,” Biden said in a statement.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgement that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” he added. “Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country.”

Here is the official preemptive pardon from Biden:



"The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt." pic.twitter.com/7WnVjmLdrd — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) January 20, 2025

Joe Biden using his last day in office to pardon Liz Cheney, among others, is the perfect expression of American political realignment and the rotted soul of the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/oziR9WeELh — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 20, 2025

Biden's pardon of Fauci is his worst one yet. He deserves prison for life. pic.twitter.com/f4R62jETbY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 20, 2025

Biden pardoned Fauci. He says it’s not an admission of guilt. But if Fauci were innocent, no pardon would be needed. The evidence suggests Fauci helped create the Covid pandemic, and then covered it up. The investigation must go forward. All Covid & Fauci Files must be released. https://t.co/FkCp0jjMHt — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 20, 2025





Editor's Note: This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information.