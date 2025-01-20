Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
BREAKING: Biden Issues Pre-Emptive Pardons on Last Day in Office

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 20, 2025 8:00 AM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Just hours before Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons for a number of high-profile figures, shielding them from potential retribution by the incoming administration. 

The pre-emptive pardons were announced Monday morning for Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, lawmakers and staff that served on the Jan. 6 Committee, including former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), and U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing. Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families,” Biden said in a statement.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgement that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” he added. “Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country.”

Editor's Note: This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

