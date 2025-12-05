VIP
Here's Why I'm Concerned
Tipsheet

Here's What Caused a Lefty Trump Supporter to Laugh in the Face of a 'View' Co-Host on CNN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 05, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

It was a simple, sweet slap down on CNN, but one that was warranted. Also, it wasn’t a contest. Batya Ungar-Sargon is a lefty Trump supporter, but one of his most vocal defenders on the anti-Trump network. She’s just as good as Scott Jennings at dissecting and ripping apart shoddy liberal talking points. It also helps when her opponent is a co-host of The View. Ana Navarro versus Ungar-Sargon is not a fair fight. 

While discussing the special election in Tennessee this week, which ended up being a Republican hold, Navarro spoke about income inequality, trying to smear Trump as living in a white billionaire bubble. It made Batya laugh, noting that most billionaires are liberal Democrats. For every Republican billionaire who supports the president, there are two who back the Democratic Party, namely Kamala Harris, if we’re going by who filled those 2024 campaign coffers. Navarro was not pleased.

Navarro is probably one of the most Trump-deranged contributors on CNN. 

