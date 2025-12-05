Here's What Caused a Lefty Trump Supporter to Laugh in the Face of a 'View' Co-Host on CNN

It was a simple, sweet slap down on CNN, but one that was warranted. Also, it wasn’t a contest. Batya Ungar-Sargon is a lefty Trump supporter, but one of his most vocal defenders on the anti-Trump network. She’s just as good as Scott Jennings at dissecting and ripping apart shoddy liberal talking points. It also helps when her opponent is a co-host of The View. Ana Navarro versus Ungar-Sargon is not a fair fight.

Advertisement

While discussing the special election in Tennessee this week, which ended up being a Republican hold, Navarro spoke about income inequality, trying to smear Trump as living in a white billionaire bubble. It made Batya laugh, noting that most billionaires are liberal Democrats. For every Republican billionaire who supports the president, there are two who back the Democratic Party, namely Kamala Harris, if we’re going by who filled those 2024 campaign coffers. Navarro was not pleased.

MUST-SEE: Batya Ungar-Sargon absolutely destroyed Ana Navarro.



Navarro: "The problem is that Donald Trump lives in a white billionaire bubble…"



Batya: "For every billionaire who gave Donald Trump money, Kamala Harris got two…"pic.twitter.com/9D5KxFvXjW — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) December 3, 2025

Navarro is probably one of the most Trump-deranged contributors on CNN.

Mamdani’s base is the over-credentialed, downwardly mobile 20-30 something hipster who thinks they are working class because they have student loans. Mamdani is the patron saint of the nepo baby socialists, the Pied Piper of Buschwick. They don’t actually need Mamdani to deliver… pic.twitter.com/Jv1YCsyYpb — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) November 4, 2025

President Trump’s peace deal was built on reframing the conflict not in the fiction of shared values but in the reality of shared interests via a foreign policy built on enriching America, rather than bleeding its middle class dry. We should feel immense pride as Americans at… pic.twitter.com/e2IL31tRTk — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) October 12, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!