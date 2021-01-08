Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi Speaks with Joint Chiefs of Staff About Limiting an 'Unstable' President Trump

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed on Friday that she's spoken to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley about preventing President Trump from ordering a nuclear strike. She referred to the president as "unstable" in the wake of Wednesday's violence on Capitol Hill following his rally.

"This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues.

"The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous," she adds.

After President Trump's rally on Wednesday, thousands of his supporters marched to the Capitol and forced their way inside the building, interrupting Congress's electoral college certification. They broke windows, took over lawmakers' offices, and sparred with police officers. Tragically, five people lost their lives in the carnage, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life Thursday evening.

During the chaos, Trump released a video message urging the protesters to go home, but critics said that was not enough.

On Wednesday evening, Congress reconvened and finished the electoral college certification, confirming Joe Biden's presidential win.

Democrats are reportedly eyeing another impeachment vote against the president. Some have also pushed to invoke the 25th Amendment.

