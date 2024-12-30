Biden Laughably Boasts About ‘Getting to Show Up for the American People’

The failed Biden-Harris administration is coming to an end. We're just over three weeks away from President Joe Biden leaving office, though it doesn't look like he's going to quit any time soon when it comes to putting out laughably tone-deaf posts over X.

On Thursday, the president jetted off to yet another vacation, this time in St. Croix. President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on January 20, so long as the Speaker's race on Friday pans out. And, while the rest of the world acknowledges that Trump is pretty much the one in charge right now, one would think that Biden could at least pretend to put in an effort as president for these few remaining weeks.

Just two days after he left for vacation, Biden's political X account put out a post showing photos of him smiling and interacting. "Getting to show up for the American people every day is the best part of my job. Here’s a look back at this past year," the post claimed, with four pictures of various events included.

Getting to show up for the American people every day is the best part of my job. Here’s a look back at this past year. pic.twitter.com/ZXfc1fixWb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 28, 2024

It can't be repeated enough that Biden has spent approximately 40 percent of his presidency on vacation, including as key news events have been going on around the country and the world. He was on vacation, for instance, when the Maui wildfires struck last year, and he wouldn't answer questions from the press.

Biden's post has so far been met with close to 5,000 replies, with many users pointing out how often the president has been on vacation.

You are literally on vacation through the end of 2024… — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 28, 2024

You haven't shown up anywhere since you sold Hunter to the Chinese. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 28, 2024

Says the worst president in history that spent 40% of his time in office on vacation. 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/yjECQj3w1G — Just A Dude (@JustADudeAZ) December 28, 2024

One user reminded he's currently on vacation and asked who put out such a post. Given the timing of posts shared to X, the tone, and Biden's own loss of mental faculties, there has been plenty of speculation that it's not the president composing such posts. In August 2023, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accidentally posted to Biden's account instead of her own.

Aren’t you on vacation outside the continental US? Who’s writing this? — Lonnie Spivak (@lonniespivak) December 29, 2024

It's not merely that Biden has been on vacation for such a significant chunk of his presidency, though. While he promised that he would unify the country and be a president for everyone, such promises from Biden turned out to be false ones, and ones Americans didn't exactly believe, even early on in his presidency.

The four years he and Vice President Kamala Harris have been in office have been particularly divisive and partisan ones, and again, even polls earlier in his presidency have shown that to be the case. And yet a campaign's surrogate, in this case, campaign co-chair Mitch Landrieu, was still laughably claiming even earlier this year, the last of Biden's term, that it "should be obvious to everybody" that "Joe Biden gets up every day fighting for the American people."

NOTHING "OBVIOUS" ABOUT IT:



Biden campaign co-chair Mitch Landrieu says it "should be obvious" that Biden — among the most divisive presidents in modern American history — is "bringing people together." pic.twitter.com/WkUkmEBeir — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 16, 2024

While many suspected all along that Biden was not fit for the presidency, now that his term is coming to an end, media reports are increasingly coming out to reveal how the president wasn't really the one in charge.

One can hardly say that Biden has "show[n] up for the American people every day." He was forced out of the 2024 race by his fellow Democrats, and finally withdrew on July 21 with a post shared over X. Biden was reportedly threatened with the 25th Amendment if he did not withdraw, though it's also worth pointing out that members of Congress were calling for Harris and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment much earlier than that. On June 28, just one day after the disastrous June 27 debate against Trump, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) put out such a call.

Such a post from Biden's account, then, is not merely tone-deaf. It's also a further sign that this administration has been gaslighting the American people, as Jean-Pierre especially has done, with other Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media being all too happy to fall in line.