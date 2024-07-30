If This Story Is True, Then Joe Biden Was Deposed in a Coup

If this story is true, and it’s a big what if, then Joe Biden has been deposed in a coup that’s reminiscent of banana republics. The problem is the sourcing: the story appears to be written by Seymour Hersh. Hersh isn’t a fake news peddler, though his stories often rely on anonymous sources, so much cannot be verified. For those who don’t know, Hersh has written for The New Yorker and The New York Times. He won a Pulitzer for his reporting on the Mai Lai Massacre during the Vietnam War. Hersh may have a liberal bias, but he’s not overall a conspiracy theorist, at least not in the vein of someone like Louise Mensch, a former member of the UK Parliament, who went totally off the deep end during the Russian collusion hoax.

Hersh’s pervasive use of anonymous sources has given many an editor heartburn. Still, this story also is grounded since Joe Biden was facing pressure from all angles to step aside following his disastrous June 27 debate. His polling began to crater, placing states like Virginia in play. Donors withheld their cash; Hill Democrats poured out, calling the president to step aside. The dam finally broke during the Republican National Convention. Still, Biden remained entrenched even though he was looking at a Jimmy Carter-style loss if he stayed. At this point, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries increased their campaign to nudge the president into quitting. Barack Obama was already working behind the scenes to force Biden to exit the race, which brings us to this piece of palace intrigue: Biden called Joe saying that he got the go-ahead from Kamala to invoke the 25th Amendment. Hersh noted that Obama dropped this bomb at breakfast time on July 21. Hours later, Biden would quit the race:

Insane story from Seymour Hersh…



Biden was threatened with the 25th Amendment by top level Democrats.



"Obama called Biden after breakfast [on July 21] and said, ‘Here’s the deal. We have Kamala’s approval to invoke the 25th Amendment.’” pic.twitter.com/pxL27A7fhB — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) July 28, 2024

Take from this story what you will, but we can discern that there was a massive push within the Democratic Party to dump Joe. During his trip to Nevada, which got nuked by his COVID diagnosis, his money man, Jeffrey Katzenberg, warned him that the well was drying up. The campaign spent mountains of cash on efforts to defeat Trump, and the needle wasn’t budging. The other part of this Nevada trip is the reported medical emergency that occurred, leading to roads being closed and a medical team assembled for Biden at University Medical Center in Las Vegas over an apparent stroke. It was later aborted, with the motorcade being diverted to the airport when supposedly the president could be treated for a mini-stroke or transient ischemic attack. He wasn’t seen for days until he called into Kamala Harris’ campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, where he sounded close to death, his speech slurred.

Biden was muscled out, and that’s not a tin foil hat observation. Scott Jennings made a similar point on CNN, noting how Biden’s exit also marks how easy it is to topple a president if the party’s big wigs band together. Biden might have been able to save his presidency if he had the political acumen and skill required for the job. He never possessed those qualities. No money, no friends on the Hill, and even the base had done a 180-degree turn on wanting Joe to stay. He was frail, had COVID, and now another medical episode of undetermined origin, but wouldn’t be shocked if it was a TIA. Could he handle it? Nope.

.@ScottJenningsKY spits STRAIGHT UP FACTS to CNN panel mourning the end of Crooked Joe's campaign 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uPVUiNTICc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 25, 2024

Now, let’s say this story is true, we need hearings. In this universe, Kamala Harris appears to be someone who orchestrated a coup. When did the 25th Amendment chatter start? A woman who no Democrat voted for is about to become the official 2024 Democratic Party nominee for president—it’s astounding-ly bad. No Democrat has ever voted for Kamala, who proved to be so unpopular that she quit her 2020 campaign before the start of the primary season that cycle.

Even if this breakfast body slam by Obama never happened, the cumulative effect of the anti-Biden forces within the Democratic Party amounted to a coup. The irony is, again, if this story is true, is that many saw Kamala as Biden’s 25th Amendment insurance policy. Let’s also not forget that no so long ago, many were pondering whether Biden should dump Kamala due to her unpopularity and overall awkwardness on the stump.