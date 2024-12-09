Scott Jennings: The World Has 'Moved On' From Biden, Is Ready for a Trump Presidency

Over the weekend, as he had previously announced over Truth Social, President-elect Donald Trump was present at the Notre Dame Cathedral for its reopening, five years after it suffered severe damage from a fire. During such a trip, Trump met with world leaders, showing how America very much looks to be back on the world stage. He even was seen chatting with First Lady Jill Bill, though neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris were there to attend. Although there's still over a month until Trump takes office, he already looks to be the one in charge, while the rest of the world seems to have moved on from Biden, as Scott Jennings analyzed on CNN throughout the weekend.

Advertisement

While on "CNN Newsroom" for Saturday night, the very day that Trump was in Paris, host Jessica Dean referenced John Bolton pointing to how, "typically, the thinking is there's one president at a time," though she also noted "the visuals of it," specifically of how there was video on the screen of Trump meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Not only did Jennings concur about the footage of Trump with world leaders, he reminded viewers of the unpleasant video footage that's been out there in recent days of Biden.

"He was in Africa a little bit, but kind of avoided the press. We see Jill Biden out a little bit," Jennings reminded, which is likely for the best, given Biden's less than stellar moments during the international trip that took place right after he pardoned his son, Hunter. "We saw him at the tree lighting ceremony and he took his hat off and his hair was crazy," he continued.

"I mean, thank God! We haven't had a functioning president, let's just be honest, for God knows how many months. And thank goodness Donald Trump is willing to go represent this country on the world stage. He's not taken office yet, but you can already see the attitude change of the American posture and the posture of the rest of the world to the United States of America," Jennings then said about Trump.

He also drew strong contrast between Biden and Trump, especially when it comes to how America is regarded on the world stage. "We've had a weak presidency for four years. We will now have a strong president. Love him or hate him, this man projects strength. Joe Biden has projected weakness. I'm glad Donald Trump is there. This church, this cathedral reopening is a big deal to Catholics and Christians all over the world," Jennings said, which makes it even more curious that the president would be absent, considering that he's supposedly a devout Catholic. "Thank goodness Donald Trump made this trip. It makes America look good for the U.S. president to be engaged in a historical moment like this. So I'm glad he made the trip," Jennings reiterated.

Folks forgot what it was like to have a strong American president. Trump’s visit to France lets the world know that America is back, baby. https://t.co/36izBrxqGW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 7, 2024

It's also worth reminding that Biden's Africa trip isn't even his only recent foreign trip that has been so newsworthy for disastrous ways. Last month, for his last G20, Biden missed out on the group photo.

Jennings also made several Sunday appearances on CNN, including when he was pressed again by Dean about Trump. As she focused on, as the president-elect, Trump still has yet to take office, but is the one notably meeting with those world leaders.

"It was striking," Dean stressed, "because he is not the sitting president, he is the president-elect right now, and yet here he was, meeting with these world leaders, and really looking quite presidential over the weekend."

As shocked as Dean may have sounded, Jennings took a very measured tone in reaffirming how the country and the world as a whole "has moved on" from Biden's presidency and is ready for Trump to return to office.

"The country of the United States, the world has moved on. Donald Trump doesn't take office until January, but you can see the rest of the world is already treating him like he is the power center of the United States," Jennings offered, as he also emphasized once again how happy he was that Trump attended the reopening.

Advertisement

Referring to the reopening as "a huge deal to so many people" and "a historical moment," Jennings also spoke to what an opportunity this presents for Trump, as he prepares to lead the United States once again. "It was also a chance for him to talk to some of our biggest allies, people he's going to have to be coordinating with on some of these problems that Joe Biden is leaving behind. Donald Trump is hitting the ground running. I mean, he's already out doing the things we need him to do to get the country back on track."

"So between that, between his interview with 'Meet the Press,' you can see here that Donald Trump is not going to have a passive presidency," Jennings offered, which would be putting it politely. "This is going to be an active start to this presidency. And the rest of the world responds to leadership. We've not had a strong president, we have one now, everybody knows it."