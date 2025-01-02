The Terrorist Who Attacked New Orleans Was Recently Radicalized and Went Insane in...
There Is One Reason Why the Las Vegas Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Didn't Become a Mass Casualty Event

Leah Barkoukis  |  January 02, 2025 8:30 AM
The U.S. rang in the new year to a tragic act of terrorism that killed at least 15 people and injured more than 30 others in New Orleans. In Las Vegas, investigators are still trying to determine whether the man who killed himself by intentionally setting off explosives in a Cybertruck parked outside Trump Hotel was also an act of terrorism, and whether the two events are related in any way. One thing is certain, however, the Cybertruck driver, who has now been identified, chose the wrong vehicle. 

As Tesla founder Elon Musk shared on X, though seven were injured in the attack, the Cybertruck actually prevented this incident from turning into a mass casualty event. 

"The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack," he said. "Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards.

"Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken," he added. 

Musk also called out the media for the way the incident is being framed: 

