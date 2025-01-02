There Is One Reason Why the Las Vegas Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Didn't Become a Mass Casualty Event

The U.S. rang in the new year to a tragic act of terrorism that killed at least 15 people and injured more than 30 others in New Orleans. In Las Vegas, investigators are still trying to determine whether the man who killed himself by intentionally setting off explosives in a Cybertruck parked outside Trump Hotel was also an act of terrorism, and whether the two events are related in any way. One thing is certain, however, the Cybertruck driver, who has now been identified, chose the wrong vehicle.

As Tesla founder Elon Musk shared on X, though seven were injured in the attack, the Cybertruck actually prevented this incident from turning into a mass casualty event.

"The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack," he said. "Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards.



"Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken," he added.

Law Enforcement Officials are claiming that because the Suspect used a Tesla Cybertruck in their Attack earlier today against the Trump Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, which has 1.4mm Body Panels and 1.8mm Door Panels, the Explosion only caused Minimal Damage

A bomb went off in the Cybertruck's bed and the tires didn't pop/deflate, the exterior of the truck is intact, the bed door is still attached & the 1.4mm-1.8mm steel exterior (2x thicker vs normal trucks) helped contain the blast.



It's the toughest & most badass truck ever made! https://t.co/LATz90Ra3F pic.twitter.com/ylncuKblUJ — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 2, 2025

The Las Vegas Sheriff just said that the Cybertruck actually held it’s frame and limited the damage of the explosion, directing the blast upwards.



He tried to send a message by using a Tesla, but it ended up saving lives instead.



💪 @elonmusk

NEW FOOTAGE: "The fact that this was a Cybertruck really limited the damage that occurred inside of the valet, because it had most of the blast go up, through the truck and out… The glass doors at the Trump hotel were not even broken."

Musk also called out the media for the way the incident is being framed: