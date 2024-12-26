Biden Jets Out for One Last Vacation

President Joe Biden is headed on one more beach vacation before leaving the White House on January 20, 2025.

On Thursday Biden and First Lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One for St. Croix, where they'll stay through the New Year.

Bidens arrive St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands ... vacation until New Year's pic.twitter.com/lVjGq6ti0s — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 26, 2024

The White House isn't disclosing where exactly the Bidens will be staying, but we have an idea.

Joe Biden and family are heading off on AF1 to St Croix Thursday for what is likely their last luxury vacay at the borrowed tropical villa belonging to the wealthy donors he invited to a state dinner on the taxpayer’s dime. They don’t call him Quid Pro Joe for nothing! pic.twitter.com/0KKisBuAYn — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 24, 2024

The trip comes after Biden spent more than 40 percent of his presidency on vacation and away from the Oval office. In recent weeks, he was missing in action as the federal government narrowly escaped a shutdown. It also comes as fellow Democrats are relieved to see his time at the White House coming to an end.

From The Hill: