Biden Jets Out for One Last Vacation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 26, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden is headed on one more beach vacation before leaving the White House on January 20, 2025. 

On Thursday Biden and First Lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One for St. Croix, where they'll stay through the New Year. 

The White House isn't disclosing where exactly the Bidens will be staying, but we have an idea. 

The trip comes after Biden spent more than 40 percent of his presidency on vacation and away from the Oval office. In recent weeks, he was missing in action as the federal government narrowly escaped a shutdown. It also comes as fellow Democrats are relieved to see his time at the White House coming to an end. 

From The Hill

Democrats are eager to turn the page on a poor year in which they lost again to President-elect Trump, who has swallowed up much of the spotlight well before he’s taken office for a second time.

Democrats, too, have done little to bolster the leader of their party, instead expressing anticipation for Biden to leave office, even if they don’t like who is coming next.

“There’s just such a great level of sort of disappointment on the way this presidency is ending. It’s almost like a resignation at this point,” a Democratic lobbyist said.

