Tipsheet

The Terrorist Who Attacked New Orleans Was Recently Radicalized and Went Insane in His Final Months

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 02, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The FBI Houston office stated a developing situation in the area. As it turns out, they were cordoning off the trailer home of the New Orleans attacker, Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, who killed 15 people on New Year’s Day. He drove a Ford truck through a crowded area on Bourbon Street and opened fire on innocent bystanders before being taken down by police. He had an ISIS flag hanging on his vehicle, and reports show that he was recently radicalized. 

This is a terrorist attack. Screw whatever this was here:

It’s not complicated: A man inspired by ISIS (a terrorist organization) + intentionally killing people in a crowded event with IEDs in his truck = a terrorist attack. Scratch that–Jabbar pledged allegiance to ISIS. Have things become that bad at the FBI? Of course. They’re always behind. The media was at Shamsud Din Jabbar’s trailer home in Texas hours before the FBI even showed up, which was around 1 PM local time yesterday. The New York Post and The New York Times likely know more about this man than the bureau, which shouldn’t shock anyone, as this agency has become degraded at every level.

Mr. Jabbar’s radicalization timeline was masked by what many said was his personable demeanor. However, he became increasingly unhinged in his final months, so much so that an individual who knew him cut off contact out of safety for his children. The home was described as one close to squalor, where goats and sheep roamed on his front lawn. Jabbar reportedly was ruined by two failed marriages (via NY Post): 

The terrorist who killed 15 people when he plowed his truck down crowded Bourbon Street in New Orleans was an American-born military veteran who was living in a run-down trailer park where he kept sheep and goats in the yard — just blocks away from the local mosque. 

[…]

Shamsud Din Jabbar was a US-born military veteran who went from success to a squalid Houston trailer park where sheep roamed his yard. 

He served in the Army for more than a decade and deployed to Afghanistan before he carried out his ISIS-inspired attack on Wednesday, according to his service record.
 
 Working as an IT specialist, he was stationed in Afghanistan from February 2009 until January 2010, the service branch said in a summary of military experience. 

Jabbar served active duty from March 2007 until January 2015 and was a reservist from January 2015 until July 2020. 

He left the service at the rank of staff sergeant, according to the Army.  

[…] 

Geese, chickens, and sheep roamed freely in Jabbar’s yard when The Post visited hours after the attack.
 […] 

Jabbar traveled to Egypt for 10 days last year, officials told the Post. 

By mid-afternoon the feds swooped in — kicking The Post and other journalists out of the area and cordoning it off. 

Jabbar was raised as a Christian. As for the mosque, well, they’re telling its members to keep their mouths shut if approached by the FBI and refer them to their friends at CAIR.

