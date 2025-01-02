The Terrorist Who Attacked New Orleans Was Recently Radicalized and Went Insane in His Final Months

The FBI Houston office stated a developing situation in the area. As it turns out, they were cordoning off the trailer home of the New Orleans attacker, Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, who killed 15 people on New Year’s Day. He drove a Ford truck through a crowded area on Bourbon Street and opened fire on innocent bystanders before being taken down by police. He had an ISIS flag hanging on his vehicle, and reports show that he was recently radicalized.

Advertisement

This is a terrorist attack. Screw whatever this was here:

UNREAL: FBI special agent says the New Orleans 'event' is not a 'terrorist event'.



Sure seems like an "event."



Paging @Kash_Patel to the scene, please.

pic.twitter.com/Ss25c7VWJZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2025

It’s not complicated: A man inspired by ISIS (a terrorist organization) + intentionally killing people in a crowded event with IEDs in his truck = a terrorist attack. Scratch that–Jabbar pledged allegiance to ISIS. Have things become that bad at the FBI? Of course. They’re always behind. The media was at Shamsud Din Jabbar’s trailer home in Texas hours before the FBI even showed up, which was around 1 PM local time yesterday. The New York Post and The New York Times likely know more about this man than the bureau, which shouldn’t shock anyone, as this agency has become degraded at every level.

🚨FBI investigators have uncovered writings by Shamsud-Din Jabbar that, along with the ISIS flag found in his vehicle after the New Orleans attack, indicate he was recently radicalized by ISIS to carry out terrorist attacks in the United States. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2025

NEW: A man who knew Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar tells us that Jabbar had converted to Islam and then began acting erratically in recent months. The concerning behavior led to him having limited contact with his children. — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 1, 2025

“The terrorist who killed at least 10 people…was an American-born military veteran who was living in a run-down trailer park where he kept sheep and goats in the yard — just blocks away from the local mosque.” https://t.co/WhIX1SvmRa — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 1, 2025

NEW: Suspect in New Orleans terror attack made a series of video recordings while driving from Texas to Louisiana.



In the videos, the suspect says he first planned to gather his family with the intention of killing them, but then decided to join ISIS instead - CNN — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 1, 2025

We spent much of today interviewing a series of people who knew New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar, including his brother, who spoke to Jabbar recently.



“I would have never imagined him doing something like this,” he told us.



1/8 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 2, 2025

But Dwayne Marsh, who is married to Jabbar’s ex-wife, said that in recent months, Jabbar had been acting erratically. A new neighbor said Jabbar remained isolated in his home and was not seen at the Muslim neighbor’s local place of worship.https://t.co/hoDme4VSxG



4/8 pic.twitter.com/zFVdyyjqfK — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 2, 2025

The Army says Jabbar served for eight years, including a deployment to Afghanistan. On a now-deleted X account, Jabber posted about real estate and cryptocurrency. He had a job at Deloitte that paid six figures.



(2013 photo via military social media)



6/8 pic.twitter.com/ZDVFr5vZWe — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 2, 2025

Mr. Jabbar’s radicalization timeline was masked by what many said was his personable demeanor. However, he became increasingly unhinged in his final months, so much so that an individual who knew him cut off contact out of safety for his children. The home was described as one close to squalor, where goats and sheep roamed on his front lawn. Jabbar reportedly was ruined by two failed marriages (via NY Post):

Advertisement

The terrorist who killed 15 people when he plowed his truck down crowded Bourbon Street in New Orleans was an American-born military veteran who was living in a run-down trailer park where he kept sheep and goats in the yard — just blocks away from the local mosque. […] Shamsud Din Jabbar was a US-born military veteran who went from success to a squalid Houston trailer park where sheep roamed his yard. He served in the Army for more than a decade and deployed to Afghanistan before he carried out his ISIS-inspired attack on Wednesday, according to his service record.



Working as an IT specialist, he was stationed in Afghanistan from February 2009 until January 2010, the service branch said in a summary of military experience. Jabbar served active duty from March 2007 until January 2015 and was a reservist from January 2015 until July 2020. He left the service at the rank of staff sergeant, according to the Army. […] Geese, chickens, and sheep roamed freely in Jabbar’s yard when The Post visited hours after the attack.

[…] Jabbar traveled to Egypt for 10 days last year, officials told the Post. By mid-afternoon the feds swooped in — kicking The Post and other journalists out of the area and cordoning it off.

The FBI didn’t show up to the NOLA suspect’s address until 1pm today. We were on scene before. No one came out of the home or answered the door. https://t.co/LT3kOPQJh2 — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) January 1, 2025

The New York Post getting to Jabbar’s house before the FBI did is insane. https://t.co/HtnG8NZA0r — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 2, 2025

Advertisement

Jabbar was raised as a Christian. As for the mosque, well, they’re telling its members to keep their mouths shut if approached by the FBI and refer them to their friends at CAIR.