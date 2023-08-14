White House Sticks to the Narrative After Hunter Biden Special Counsel
Tipsheet

White House Tries to Clean Up Biden's Lack of Commentary on Maui Devastation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 14, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Speaking to reporters at the White House for the first time in weeks on Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre attempted to clean up President Joe Biden's lack of commentary on the catastrophic fires in Maui. She did this by referring to comments Biden made last week about the situation.

"As the President said last week, that he and the First Lady are praying for families who are grieving their loved ones and everyone who has suffered devastating losses of land and property as a result of the wildfires in Maui. The President continues to stay closely engaged with his team and state and local officials to ensure our robust, whole of government response continues," Jean Pierre said. 

Recommended

Here's What Happened After Joe Biden Snapped at a Fox News Reporter Last Week Matt Vespa

Since the fire broke out, devastating the town of Lahaina, President Biden issued a single statement and has since refused to comment. The death toll, which currently sits at 96, continues to mount and hundreds of people are missing. 

During Monday's briefing, Jean Pierre said reporters "can expect to hear from the President directly" in the coming days. 



