White House Tries to Clean Up Biden's Lack of Commentary on Maui Devastation

Speaking to reporters at the White House for the first time in weeks on Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre attempted to clean up President Joe Biden's lack of commentary on the catastrophic fires in Maui. She did this by referring to comments Biden made last week about the situation.

"As the President said last week, that he and the First Lady are praying for families who are grieving their loved ones and everyone who has suffered devastating losses of land and property as a result of the wildfires in Maui. The President continues to stay closely engaged with his team and state and local officials to ensure our robust, whole of government response continues," Jean Pierre said.

Pres. Biden is “committed to ensuring Hawaii has everything they need in the days, weeks and months ahead” as officials battle wildfires on Maui, White House press sec. Karine Jean-Pierre says. https://t.co/jb2Ui75OwA pic.twitter.com/Enc1iaQDz8 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 14, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to say whether or not Joe Biden will visit Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/Hz08zysfAc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2023

REPORTER: "How does the White House respond to critics who have suggested that the president should not have been vacationing at the beach



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "He has mobilized a whole of government approach here...The president has also committed to being there...for as long… pic.twitter.com/SfM3DFfCb4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2023

Since the fire broke out, devastating the town of Lahaina, President Biden issued a single statement and has since refused to comment. The death toll, which currently sits at 96, continues to mount and hundreds of people are missing.

After a couple hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii



“No comment,” he said before heading home pic.twitter.com/Y0UmXirju9 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 13, 2023

Biden’s on vacation, so he’s not taking any questions. pic.twitter.com/SZPZZv1ZDA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2023

"Can you come talk about Maui Mr. President?!" pic.twitter.com/IymLZIO2C1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2023

During Monday's briefing, Jean Pierre said reporters "can expect to hear from the President directly" in the coming days.







