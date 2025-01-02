About Those Four Individuals Allegedly Planting Explosives Around the French Quarter

The FBI said the New Orleans attack wasn’t an act of terrorism, despite the shooter, Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, ramming through crowds on Bourbon Street on New Year’s Day, proceeding to open fire on more onlookers, and carrying an ISIS flag in the truck he drove for the assault. He swore allegiance to ISIS. He killed 15 people and wounded at least 30 more. There were IEDs in his truck, too. The FBI is a corrupt, inept, and futile agency that should be dismissed, so when they said there was video evidence of four individuals planting bombs, it led to theories of a coordinated terrorist attack.

Those four people, three men, and one woman, have been cleared. Still, out of caution, who knows what might happen next? There were multiple bombs found in the French Quarter—someone placed them there. It still doesn’t negate that this was an act of terrorism, but on this part, it is best to give you an update and let you decide. Comment below.

We'll keep you updated.

pic.twitter.com/b6OtcAwxcI — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) January 1, 2025

Law enforcement is saying the New Orleans attacker acted alone.



Seems unlikely.pic.twitter.com/rf5pRLjqRT — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 1, 2025

CNN: “Law enforcement now has determined that those people had nothing to do with this incident. At this point, it appears that those people seen on surveillance video did not have anything to do with placing devices in the French Quarter.”pic.twitter.com/WOgsOOcuLB https://t.co/iYr1z5h0RJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2025