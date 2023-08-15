Karine Jean-Pierre's Press Secretary Twitter Account Makes a Truly Revealing Error

We're so often used to a common refrain from President Joe Biden's Twitter accounts, which are then often spewed by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the daily briefings. As it turns out, President Joe Biden doesn't compose his own tweets, which may be why the talking points sound so familiar. For approximately 20 minutes on Tuesday, a tweet from Jean-Pierre's official Press Secretary account was up that spoke about running for president. The tweet also raised quite the chatter across the platform.

"Investing in America means investing in ALL of America," the since-deleted tweet read, showing up on the official Press Secretary account. "When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted and then deleted this. Looks like she forgot to switch to the @POTUS account 😬 pic.twitter.com/uB5iAbbGTz — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) August 15, 2023

This is shocking. No one could have guessed that Biden doesn’t write his own tweets. pic.twitter.com/qQZ23LRdm1 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 15, 2023

is karine jean-pierre writing joe biden’s tweets or are they using the same intern pic.twitter.com/AdvPsW7QNH — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) August 15, 2023

During his Tuesday speech in which he tried to sell failed Bidenomics on the American people yet again, he made similar remarks almost word for word.

"When I ran for president, I made a promise that I would leave no one behind," he claimed, adding "no part of the country I would leave behind."

The failed promise behind Biden's words unfortunately goes beyond just economics, though. August 15, 2023 is also the two-year anniversary of when Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, with the disastrous withdrawal taking place under Biden's watch.

BIDEN: "When I ran for president, I made a promise that I would leave no one behind..."



Today is the two year anniversary of the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban—where Joe Biden left behind not only American citizens but also many of our allies. pic.twitter.com/hxeFDPkDjR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 15, 2023

As Bonchie at our sister site of RedState put it so well, with original emphasis, it's getting harder to take this administration seriously, especially when it comes to trying to convince us Biden really is in control:

Still, while it's understood that some politicians don't control their own accounts at all times, that's typically a secret that is closely guarded in order to keep up appearances. Once the mask is off, it's hard to take anything that politician's account says again seriously. Posts of condolences or covering other serious matters suddenly hold no weight because you know it's just some comms official making it all up behind the scenes. Certainly, this revelation doesn't help the perception that Biden is a puppet in his own administration. He's already incredibly scripted as far as his public appearances and interactions with the press go. It'd be fair to ask what exactly the president is in control of at this point.

It cannot be emphasized enough how bad Jean-Pierre is at her job. She hardly has anything for reporters, as was the case during Monday's press briefing when asked when the president would travel to Maui following devastating wildfires, just as she still can't tell us when he'll go to East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailed over six months ago now.

She's also always blaming Republicans and the previous administration, even and including when it comes to immigration and the crisis a the southern border. And, she denied that the narrative had changed on whether or not the president was involved with son Hunter Biden's shady business dealings, when the narrative very much had changed from insistences that Biden had never spoken to his son about such business dealings, to he wasn't involved.

Yet despite all of this, not too long ago, in June of this year, Jean-Pierre spoke to theGrio in which she promoted herself as a "historic" figure and that she "cannot fail," something she claimed is "not an option."

Karine Jean-Pierre Promotes Herself as a 'Historic Figure' Who 'Cannot Fail' https://t.co/8BNGq6WC7o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 20, 2023



