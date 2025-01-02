The Terrorist Who Attacked New Orleans Was Recently Radicalized and Went Insane in...
Tipsheet

'You White B*tches, Go Back to Europe!': Pro-Hamas Protestors Descend on NYC

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  January 02, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Hours after the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans, hundreds of pro-Hamas protestors descended on New York City calling for a global intifada.

Anti-Israel agitators took over Times Square yesterday to declare that "There is only one solution: Intifada revolution." Shutting down several streets all over Manhattan, the Palestinian Youth Movement, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the People's Forum reportedly organized the "New Year, Same Struggle" rally to "globalize the intifada" "by any means necessary."

Advertisement

"We're sending you back to Europe, you white b*tches!" one woman wearing a keffiyeh yelled at a group of counter-protestors gathered.

"Go back to Europe! Go back to Europe!" she shouted repeatedly, according to on-the-ground footage filmed by The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

"2024 was a year of struggle against the crime of Zionism," one of the speakers said through a megaphone, urging those assembled to recommit to the revolution in 2025. "We will be here every single year for generation after generation until total liberation and return."

The crowd of Hamas supporters also chanted: "We will honor all our martyrs!" and "We are proud to be in this struggle! We know who our enemies are!"

Just hours before, a terrorist plowed a pickup truck, which was wielding an ISIS flag, into New Year's Eve celebrants on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a convert to Islam, killed at least 15 people and injured dozens of others.

Recommended

The Terrorist Who Attacked New Orleans Was Recently Radicalized and Went Insane in His Final Months Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Jabbar lived in a trailer park on the outskirts of Houston that's home to mostly Muslim immigrants, The New York Post reported. One neighbor told The Post she spoke only Urdu, the national language of Pakistan. Goats, sheep, and chickens were seen roaming freely in Jabbar's backyard.

His rundown home is reportedly within walking distance of a local mosque, Masjid Bilal, which posted a press release on Facebook telling followers not to talk to federal authorities without seeking guidance first from Islamic activist organizations, such as the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH).

"If anyone is contacted by the media, it is very important that you do not respond," the directive says, according to the mosque's "Must Read" "Important Announcement" uploaded via Facebook Stories. "If approached by the FBI and a response is necessary, please refer to CAIR and ISGH."

"The safety of our community is the most important thing," the statement stresses.

Advertisement

Law enforcement sources told The Post that they found videos of Jabbar referencing the Quran, the central religious text of Islam.

Three improvised pipe bombs were found at or close to the crime scene, including one in Jabbar's rented Ford F-150.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the lead investigative agency, is now working to identify any association and affiliation with terrorist organizations.

