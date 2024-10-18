It Turns Out Kamala Harris' Surrogates Are Doing a Pretty Awful Job As Well

Vice President Kamala Harris in is in trouble in the final weeks before the election, which has necessitated bringing out big names like former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Even with such surrogates, though, the Harris-Walz campaign still looks to be in trouble, and her surrogates aren't helping. In fact, they may be making it worse. CNN's Scott Jennings had some harsh words during Thursday night's episode of "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," particularly for Harris' surrogates.

"I mean, I think Bill Clinton's been a terrible surrogate so far, honestly. I mean, the last two times we saw him in public, once he was making the case about how Kamala Harris has failed on immigration, by invoking the Laken Riley situation, and saying that the Biden-Harris administration not properly vetted the illegal immigrants who killed her," Jennings reminded, though he was momentarily cut off by Collins rushing to reference Clinton's points about how Democrats keep trying to bring back the particularly bad border bill, one which they blame Republicans for.

The bizarre moments didn't merely come from Clinton having a moment where he practically was campaigning for former and potentially future President Donald Trump, though. The former presidents as well as President Joe Biden were in Washington, DC earlier this week for the funeral of Ethel Kennedy.

"We saw him at the funeral for Ethel Kennedy, making bizarre, like quasisexual references about her. I mean, he's been a terrible surrogate," Jennings continued.

Jennings then reminded the panel and viewers about his thoughts Obama, who was also at the funeral and made headlines for quite the interesting exchange with Biden about Harris' chances against Trump. "And Obama was a terrible surrogate," he insisted.

As Jennings had shared last week and earlier this week, Democrats have a problem with male voters, and they may not be able to win them back. Obama somehow thought it was a good idea to try to guilt and shame black men into voting for Harris, but Jennings had also offered that "a lot of men think Democrats care more about dudes who want to become women."

Again, Harris herself is in trouble, even and especially as she tries to connect with the American people via a media blitz that has been going terribly. "And Harris was terrible on Fox News, the other night," Jennings added, speaking of the interview from Wednesday night with Bret Baier. "This is a campaign that cannot find a way to land the plane."

Later in the discussion Jennings would bring up Harris once more, as he would take issue with fellow panelist, Maria Cardona, a Democratic strategist who claimed Harris "is campaigning from a position of strength, from a position of confidence," including with that Fox News interview.

"I don't think it's very strong, to schedule a 30-minute interview, show up late, do a few minutes, and then have your staff, off-camera, frantically waving their arms, trying to get Bret Baier to end the interview," Jennings said, pointing to just one of many problems about Harris' interview. "That's equivalent in boxing to throw in the towel in."

While Cardona had claimed earlier that "I don't think it's a big deal for her. I don't think there's really any real political consequences to her not going" to the Al Smith dinner that was about to take place benefitting Catholic Charities, Jennings had offered a much different view.

Jennings not only criticized Harris for "skipping the Catholic dinner," but for how "one of her top surrogates is out cutting bizarre videos, mocking Communion," referring to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The governor earned strong ire from many for such an absurd viral stunt, including and especially the Catholic community. Many did not buy the apology her office tried to offer.

Regardless of what Cardona may have tried to argue, Harris' absence could have problems for the election with Catholics.

"And so, they have problems with Catholics. There's polling showing that Trump is bouncing back to 2016 levels with Catholics," Jennings shared. They got problems with their surrogates, and they got problem with a candidate, who can't answer basic questions about the economy and immigration?"

A poll from the National Catholic released earlier this week shows that Trump is leading with likely voters who are Catholics in battleground states, 50-45 percent. The state where Trump has a particularly big lead? In Wisconsin, where he leads by +18 among Catholics, and where Harris was instead of showing up to the Al Smith dinner.

