VIP
Tipsheet

'The Bed Is Made': Scott Jennings Has Another Warning About How Dems Are Failing With Male Voters

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 14, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Last week, following former President Barack Obama trying to pressure young black men into voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, CNN's Scott Jennings bluntly noted it was not a good move for the Democratic Party. He was back with such a narrative on Sunday for a panel discussion on "State of the Union," during which he warned it's too late for the party to get back those votes, even with the desperate attempts we saw from over the weekend. 

During that discussion, CNN's David Urban reminded what "a terrible week" Harris had, in part because of Obama as well as Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) trying to appeal to men with a laughable pheasant hunting trip. Jennings similarly noted it was "a rough week."

Jennings specifically referenced how Harris' "faves are down." Further, Harris isn't just struggling with men overall, but even black men, as a poll from The New York Times/Siena College showed. "This gender gap issue is real," Jennings stressed.

"It's a real problem and you see the Democrats reacting to it. And I think what they are now finally in October of the election coming to realize is that a lot of men think Democrats care more about dudes who want to become women than dudes who just want to be," Jennings quipped, before he was cut off by crosstalk. He still managed to get another key point in there, though, that "no hunting cosplay or cringey videos is going to change it. The bed is made."

While there was discussion about voters based on race, something Jennings acknowledged that "we're right to because we have to compare it to previous elections," he also focused on "the working-class divide."

"But, again, I just keep going back to the working-class divide. It's the working-class men versus college-educated women divide. Working-class men, whether you're black, Hispanic or white, persistently, consistently do not believe the Democratic Party and specifically Kamala Harris are going to do a thing for them," Jennings continued. "They have been told that they're the problem. And I suspect they're going to rise up on Election Day and tell the elites who told them that, you're wrong."

Steve Kornacki Brilliantly Breaks Down Kamala Harris' Problem in the Polls Rebecca Downs
There's been a flurry of polls released recently, especially as we get closer to Election Day. Harris looks to be going down in support, as she did with an NBC News poll that now shows her tied with former and potentially future President Donald Trump, at 48 percent among registered voters. She had previously led Trump by 49-44 percent.

While a major takeaway from The New York Times/Siena College poll involved Harris' support with black voters compared to previous Democratic nominees, a takeaway from NBC News is that Harris saw a decrease in the voters who have a positive view of her, while Trump is at a particularly good place compared to past polls. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

